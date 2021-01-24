Emerald Isle tables yard waste pickup changes

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Jan. 12 tabled for further study a proposed rewrite of the ordinance that regulates yard debris pickups by the public works department.
The decision came during the board’s monthly meeting, conducted via GoToWebinar.
The rewrite, developed by Public Works Director Artie Dunn and Town Manager Matt Zapp, would, among other things, allow residents to place leaves and grasses in biodegradable bags; establish fines for allowing yard debris to blow into streets or for placing yard debris over water meters or next to mailboxes; and specify that debris will be picked up only from the streets in front of developed lots, not vacant ones.
The town operates two trucks to pick up yard debris seven days a week, and demand for the service has increased dramatically in recent years, according to staff.
The goals of the proposed changes include speeding up the pickup process and reducing or eliminating waste from commercial operations in order to obviate the possible need to buy a third truck.
“More and more (yard waste) is from landscaping companies,” Mr. Dunn said during the meeting. “We’re not able to meet that demand.”
It’s not a problem during the winter, Mr. Dunn added, and the trucks were able to make a full sweep of all town streets in two days in early January. But during the peak yardwork season, he said it becomes almost impossible to do it in one week, as “full sweep” is defined in the ordinance.
The proposed rewrite would change the definition of “full sweep” to two weeks, instead of one, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but leave it at one week the rest of the year. For property owners, that means their waste would be guaranteed to be picked up in two weeks during tourism season.
The options for the town, Mr. Dunn said, are to do nothing, adopt some changes or buy a third truck. But Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer said he wasn’t ready to vote last week.
“I’d like to do more thinking about this,” he said, and no other commissioner disagreed.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
