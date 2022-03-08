Seafood dealers say partial Bogue Sound shrimp trawling ban will have impacts on watermen, economy

CARTERET COUNTY — Mike Norman, who owns a 35-foot boat and sells shrimp at Norman’s Shrimp in Salter Path, mostly in the summer, said the partial Bogue Sound shrimp trawling ban will have a significant impact, and he believes it’s just the beginning.
“They (sports fishermen) got Bogue Sound this year and I guarantee you that in the next couple of years, they’ll get Core Sound and Straits and Adams Creek,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since I was 16 and I’m 61 now. My brother told me the other day I’m going to have to get a job. But that’s hard for a commercial fisherman.”
Mr. Norman said the ban, approved Feb. 25 by the N.C. Fisheries Commission, will hurt the county’s economy.
“There’s a lot of shrimp in Bogue Sound,” he said. “The white shrimp have been real good in the fall for the past eight years or so. That’s a lot of shrimp that are not going to get caught, a lot of money gone for a lot of people.”
Those who favor the closure often say shrimpers can trawl in the ocean. But Mr. Norman said that’s problematic at best.
“In the summer, the sharks will destroy a $3,000 net in two days,” he said. “And they’re a protected species, so you can’t catch them.
“They (sports fishermen) want all the inside waters to themselves. They want all the restaurants to sell imported shrimp, I guess.”
Jason Crawford, operations wholesale manager at Blue Ocean Market in Morehead City, also said plenty of shrimp are caught by trawlers in Bogue Sound, especially in spring and fall, and the impact will be significant.
“I’m sure prices will go up and availability will go down,” he said.
“We do get some of our shrimp from (trawlers) in the ocean,” Mr. Crawford added. “But most of the people with small boats work inside, they just can’t work in the ocean.”
In Swansboro, at one of the last remaining “old school” fish houses in the area, Jimmy Phillips, owner of Clyde Phillips Seafood Market, said he was glad the fisheries commission’s amendment to the shrimp management plan left trawling open in the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway portion of the sound.
“That’s where most of the trawling (in the sound) is anyway,” he said. “We used to get some spotted shrimp in (Bogue Sound) between Broad and Gales Creek or at near the boat ramp in Cedar Point, but that’s gone, the spotted shrimp are gone.”
Still, Mr. Phillips said, the ban will hurt some people, and he’s concerned about the future, as he has been for years.
“What they’re trying to do is take it all away, a little at a time,” he said. “I’m not happy about this (closure), but I can live with it. I guess that’s the best way to put it.”
In Down East Carteret County, at T.A. Taylor and Sons Seafood, a wholesale dealer in Atlantic, owner Harry Taylor said he doesn’t buy anything from Bogue Sound trawlers directly, but like the others the News-Times contacted this week, he said it’s the cumulative effect of increasing regulations on watermen that will have a mounting impact.
“There’s always been a lot caught in Bogue Sound, so it will have an impact,” he said. “But what’s really happening is the government just wants to close out commercial fishing and everybody will just have to eat all this trashy stuff from China. If that’s what they want, well, that’s just the way it is.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.