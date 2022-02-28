PELETIER — When Peletier commissioners meet Monday, March 7, they will discuss rezoning a 35-acre site off Highway 24 that might eventually be used by Carteret County as a vegetative waste disposal site after a destructive hurricane.
The property is owned by the Coastal Environmental Partnership, formerly Coastal Regional Solid Waste Authority, which manages solid waste disposal sites.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Peletier Town Hall off Highway 58, and the board could schedule a public hearing on the proposal to rezone the property from Light Industrial Warehouse zone to Business zone.
The board of directors that governs Carteret County’s regional landfill and solid waste disposal system, CEM, voted Nov. 4 to seek bids to cut trees and sell timber on the 35-acre tract.
Bobby Darden, executive director of the CEP, said Monday the heavily-wooded site is set to be cleared under a contract with Rankin Timber of New Bern, the low bidder for the contract. The county cannot use the property for a waste disposal site until it is cleared, and the Peletier Board approves the rezoning. Rankin Timber has one year to clear the property, according to Mr. Darden.
Rankin Timber paid CEP $105,595 for the right to clear the property and sell the timber, which is largely pine trees. Premier Forestry of Jacksonville handled the bidding process for the contract.
“We purchased the property in 2007 and at the time we thought we’d use it for a waste transfer station,” Mr. Darden said in a previous interview. The organization he heads manages landfills and transfer stations in Carteret, Pamlico and Craven counties.
But, he added in October, CEP has never needed the site for that intended purpose “and we don’t have any immediate intent to do so. So it made sense to try to make some money by selling the timber.”
The plan, Mr. Darden said Monday, is to lease the site to the county for vegetative waste disposal on an as-needed basis.
“We hope they never need it, but it would be available,” he said.
The land is near the intersection of Highway 58 and Croatan Road and is covered with mature trees.
Money from the contract with Rankin will go into CRSWMA’s operating budget.
CEM formed in 1990 as a partnership between the three counties, and members of the board of directors come from all each county. Carteret County’s representatives on the board are County Commissioner Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle and assistant county manager Gene Foxworth.
According to CEP’s website, its purpose is to provide an environmentally sound, cost-effective system of solid waste disposal for residents of the three member counties. CEP’s office is at the Tuscarora landfill it operates on Highway 70. The partnership also has solid waste transfer stations on Hibbs Road in Newport and near Grantsboro in Pamlico County. The transfer stations accept municipal solid waste, yard waste, construction and demolition debris and scrap tires.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
How long before this turns into another municipal solid waste site ? After all , you need the money !
