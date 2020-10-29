Cedar Point adopts resolution of intent for manager system, additional commissioner

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to adopt a resolution of intent to change to a manager form of government and to add a fifth commissioner to the board.
The vote came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting on Zoom.
“Back in 2009, I wanted to add a fifth commissioner,” Mayor Scott Hatsell said after the meeting. “I didn’t push it. It could have gone through. It was a good idea then, but maybe we weren’t quite ready … I think the time is right now. We’ve grown so much and it’s going to keep on.
“All of us (commissioners) work, and it makes it difficult. This will give the people an additional person to talk to about their concerns and to vote on issues,” he continued.
As for the manager instead of an administrator, Mayor Hatsell said he believes it’s best for all employees to report to one person, instead of to commissioners, who head departments under the administrator form of government.
“I think it’s the right time for this, too,” he said, “and we’ve got an administrator who is ready to step in as manager.”
The manager can hire and fire all employees except the town attorney without board approval, and commissioners set policy and represent the people.
“I think we’ve done a good job, and we still could if we didn’t change, but it’s difficult and I really think this will be better,” the mayor said.
Town Administrator David Rief has been an attorney for local governments and a building and zoning inspector, permit officer and a planner. The town hired him as administrator in August 2019.
Commissioner John Nash, who introduced both ideas at the end of the board’s regular meeting in September, made the motion Tuesday night to adopt the resolution of intent and schedule the public hearing on both proposed changes. Commissioners Pam Castellano, Frankie Winberry and Gary Bray voted with him.
The board discussed the issues during its work session Oct. 22, so there was no discussion Tuesday night.
Mr. Rief had presented the facts about the manager system, known as “council-manager” in state statute, and the administrator system, known as “mayor-council.”
Only two other towns in Carteret County – Bogue and Peletier – don’t have managers, and they don’t have administrators either, just part-time clerks. Their populations are less than 1,000, while Cedar Point at last count had 1,279 residents.
If the changes go through, the town will add an open seat for a commissioner in the November 2021 election in order to let the voters chose their new representative.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
