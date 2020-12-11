Pine Knoll Shores applies for FEMA fund authorization for capital projects

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials are moving forward with an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use excess funds for a laundry list of capital projects.
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners met online via Webinar Wednesday and discussed a report from its finance committee on a draft application to FEMA to spend $2.6 million in excess funds from the Hurricane Florence beach renourishment project. After discussing the committee report, the board unanimously agreed to authorize Town Manager Brian Kramer to submit the application to FEMA.
The list the board approved includes a new ladder truck for the fire department; 39 emergency radios; generators for three wells, the Trinity Center and town hall; and new roofs for the public safety building and town hall. Mr. Kramer said Thursday he anticipates FEMA approval may take a year.
The board first considered the list of capital projects at its Nov. 18 meeting, but staff recommended waiting to take action for the finance committee to review the project.
“We had the finance committee meeting on Nov. 28,” Mr. Kramer said. He also said Coastal Architecture, Architecture-Planning-Interior Design representative Lee Dixon attended the committee meeting to consult on several proposed projects.
According to Mr. Kramer, Mr. Dixon advised installing metal roofs on the public safety building and town hall rather than shingled roofs. The board had been considering shingled roofs to reduce cost.
“He said a quality metal roof would have a warranty of 25 years,” Mr. Kramer said.
Town officials had also been considering moving HVAC units from the roof of the public safety building. However, Mr. Kramer said Mr. Dixon advised removing them would be cost-prohibitive and the best option would be to keep them on the public safety building roof, with special protective measures for coastal use and curb and flashing around them to prevent leaking.
On the matter of new emergency radios, during staff reports at the meeting, Fire Chief Jason Baker and Police Chief Ryan Thompson expressed a need for upgraded radios to address signal reception problems.
“Nearly every other county uses 800 Mhz (radios) except us,” Chief Baker said. “When folks came in from outside the county during Florence to help, they couldn’t talk to use (on their radios) because we’re still on VHF (radios).”
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance amendment to allow for replacing committee members. Town Clerk Charlie Rocci said no written comments have been submitted, and no comments were made during the meeting.
The proposed ordinance amendment will now come before the board at its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 13 for action. The amendment, if adopted, would allow advisory committee members to be replaced if they miss three consecutive meetings without being excused.
Town Attorney Neil Whitford said he drafted the amendment to streamline the replacement process, handling it all in one meeting. However, while commissioners Alicia Durham and Larry Corsello seemed to favor this process, commissioners Clark Edwards, Ted Goetzinger and Bill Knecht preferred to handle the removal of a committee member in one meeting, then appoint a replacement at a separate, second meeting.
Due to the majority of the board preferring a two-meeting process, Mr. Whitford said he would redraft the proposed amendment for the January board meeting. This redraft will include an option to handle removal and replacement of committee members in two meetings instead of one.
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s board meeting:
- The board unanimously authorized an amendment to the phase two stormwater drainage project plan. The amendment allows town officials to install the portion of the project that will be located on County Club of the Crystal Coast property.
- The board unanimously authorized Mr. Kramer to sign a proposal with Harvell and Associates for consulting services to secure multiple bids for a 2021 waste removal contract.
- The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included meeting minutes from the Nov. 18 regular meeting and its closed session, with minor language corrections.
- During his manager’s report, Mr. Kramer suggested having traffic lines painted on Oakleaf Drive for safety reasons. During mayor and commissioner reports, Mayor John Brodman said he was interested in looking into traffic lines not only on Oakleaf Drive, but also on Mimosa Boulevard.
- During staff reports, Finance Officer Julie Anderson reminded taxpayers that property taxes are due Wednesday, Jan. 6.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board that staff received quotes on replacing four doors on the public safety building and one door on town hall. Replacement of all five doors would cost $20,000, and Mr. Kramer said staff is going to pursue getting a second quote.
