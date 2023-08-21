CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush believes the police department will move into the town hall building off Dolphin Street by the end of August.
“The town's contractor, E.N. Holt General Contractor, has begun work on the modifications and is making good progress,” Rush said. “All new walls are framed, and electric work is in progress. I am hopeful that the project will be complete in the next week or two.”
Cape Carteret commissioners voted 2-1 during a June meeting to award a $29,656 contract for the renovations.
The Holt company, a longtime town firm, was the low bidder.
The police department for many years has been in a separate building in front of the town hall, facing Highway 24. The department has seven sworn officers, including new Chief Brian Silva who began work Monday.
The ongoing work includes adjustments to exterior and interior walls to create additional distinct offices and storage space for town hall and police department employees. Associated electrical, ceiling and door modifications are also included in the scope of work.
Rush has said the relocation of the police department into the town hall will result in improved operational efficiencies, improved customer service and will promote more interaction among town staff.
It also provides the town with a short-term option to rent the existing police department space and will position the town well for the potential future redevelopment of the department building in the long-term.
Another portion of the building is already rented to a private business.
