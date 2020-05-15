Drive-thru honors ECHS seniors, Carteret County high schools announce graduation plans

BEAUFORT — While East Carteret High School family and staff celebrated seniors Friday evening with a drive-thru parade, all three county high schools announced plans for graduation ceremonies this week.
Each school is doing something different, with safety the top priority, all three high school principals said Friday.
“We are preparing two options and we are waiting until the governor announces phase two of reopening the state,” ECHS Principal Debbie Trogdon said Friday.
The first option for ECHS is holding a socially distanced commencement exercise on the football field at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5. The second option is holding a staggered graduation exercise in the auditorium. Small groups of students and family members would be brought in so students could receive their diplomas.
Croatan High School plans to hold an outdoor ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, according to Principal Kay Zimarino.
At West Carteret High School, officials plan to hold staggered commencement exercises from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 in the auditorium. Small groups of students and family members will be brought in throughout the evening.
An enhanced video of the entire WCHS graduation, including pre-videotaped speeches and awards, will be streamed at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5.
However, if the governor’s guidance changes and time allows, WCHS officials said they would change to allow a traditional ceremony.
As for the Friday evening parade at ECHS, Ms. Trogdon said staff and parents wanted to honor all 114 seniors in a way similar to how school’s senior athletes were honored in April. That involved a parade and lights shining on the football field at night.
To honor all seniors, parents parked in the school’s parking lot and seniors drove through the line. As they drove, parents waved pompoms and cheered. Many decorated their vehicles for the celebration.
In addition, members of several fire and rescue squads lined the access road into the school and sounded their sirens and flashed their lights.
Senior class adviser Tammy Schooley and other staff members, wearing gloves and masks, handed out senior T-shirts to the students as they stopped in the main entrance parking area to get them. The shirts contained a unique 2020 logo that had the first 0 depicting a hurricane and the second 0 depicting the novel coronavirus.
“They went through Hurricane Florence and Dorian and graduate with the coronavirus pandemic,” Ms. Schooley said. “They deserve this celebration. Plus, these kids were born the year 9/11 happened.”
Senior Class Vice President Payal Shah said she appreciated the school’s staff and parents going above and beyond to make seniors feel special.
“It means a lot to us that they are really going out of their way to make us feel special, but they always do,” Ms. Shah said.
She added that when the final decision is made for commencement exercises, she hopes it involves allowing the senior class to be together.
“We would just like to be together one last time, but I understand they’re concerned about safety,” Ms. Shah said.
Ms. Trogdon said she, too, hopes she can honor the seniors’ desire to be together as a class. However, “Our number one priority is keeping people safe.”
