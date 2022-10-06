CEDAR POINT — Several major new developments are headed to the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners with favorable recommendations from the town planning board.
The planners, during their meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, turned thumbs up to plans for a Tractor Supply store off Old Highway 58, CSP Extra Space Storage near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58 and a new, two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 1160 Highway 24.
Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, founded in 1938, is a retail chain that sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care.
The development is to be a 21,930-square-foot building with about 16,400 square feet of sales space.
CSP is a drive-in, climate-controlled storage facility.
Town Manager David Rief said the planning board recommended that Tractor Supply Company and Extra Space Storage install sidewalks along Old Highway 58 and suggested that Tractor Supply rearrange the layout so the fenced-in storage area would be located between the building and Highway 58 rather than between the building and Old Highway 58.
“Basically just swapping the two on the layout and leaving the rest the same,” he said. “Tractor Supply seemed willing to do that but neither project made any statements regarding the recommendation for sidewalks.”
Rief said sidewalks are not currently required in that area, “but the planning board is interested in discussing sidewalks requirements at their next meeting, with the hope of making amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance before any more commercial site plans are submitted.”
The area is the old Walmart property. The retail giant bought 28 acres for a new store years ago, but instead built a store off Highway 24 in Swansboro.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
