EMERALD ISLE — Town officials Thursday released a comprehensive list of answers to questions residents and visitors might have about the use of face coverings, including on the beach.
Town staff reviewed Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, in effect as of 5 p.m. Friday, requiring people to wear masks in public statewide, with numerous exceptions.
The Emerald Isle review concludes, “If you are unable to keep a physical distance of six (6) feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence while on the beach, you would be required under this Executive Order to wear a face covering, unless an exception applies.”
However, it also states under the governor’s order, “law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce the face covering requirements … against individual workers, customers or patrons. Citations may only be issued to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirements to wear face coverings unless an exception applies.”
For a full list of the exceptions to the mask requirement for individuals and for more information about the effects of the governor’s order, visit emeraldisle-nc.org/covid-19-update-for-emerald-isle-nc.
