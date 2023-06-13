CEDAR POINT - Art enthusiasts and curious shoppers flocked to The Market in Cedar Point on Saturday, June 10 for Art Festival: Under the Sails.
The event showcased the creative talents from more than 40 artists and vendors.
Festival grounds buzzed with activity as hundreds of patrons perused a diverse range of handmade items throughout the afternoon.
Visitors were also enticed with an abundance of fresh produce, while food trucks offered an array of delectable treats.
"I'm here to find a Father's Day gift for my dad," said Rick Karle. "He's at the Big Rock (Blue Marlin Tournament) in Morehead right now, so I'm looking for something fishy."
The Market store on location also provided a selection of unique finds, and the coffee shop offered respite for weary shoppers.
Among the talented exhibitors, a husband-and-wife duo Chris and Andrea List of Hubert showcased their exceptional craftsmanship.
Chris List, skilled in woodworking, presented intricate North Carolina wood cutouts designed with various embellishments.
Having honed their skills for over eight years, participating in markets and events, the couple's artistic journey had found a new medium in resin wave art.
"The festival is going pretty good, I've got enough coins for today," List said. "We do a lot of resin wave art on many different materials. I do all the woodworking, and my wife makes it pretty."
The Market will continue to support a farmer's market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The venue is also scheduled to host a special Father's Day Farmer's Market this Saturday, June 17, a Blueberry Day celebration June 24 and Watermelon Day July 8.
For more information, visit The Market's website at www.themarketatcedarpoint.com.
