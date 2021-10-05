BEAUFORT — The state Board of Transportation recently approved $360,000 in state funding for a runway rehabilitation project in its early planning stages at Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
The airport will contribute $40,000 in local matching funds for the design and study costs associated with the runway rehab project, giving it $400,000 to carry out the beginning phases of the effort. The BOT awarded the grant funds at its Sept. 2 meeting, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
In total, the BOT awarded more than $25 million in state funds, plus $2 million in federal funds, to 13 airports across the state. With about $2.18 million in local matches, the total approved investments topped $29 million.
According to information provided to the BOT, the funds awarded to Michael J. Smith Airport in Beaufort will be used on design work for the 3/21 crosswinds runway, which is required to accommodate aircraft due to winds. It will also include the removal of excess pavement width, reconstruction of the runway lighting and replacement of drainage structures as necessary.
Airport manager Jesse Vinson told the News-Times the crosswinds runway is in “poor” shape. He said the airport anticipates receiving more state funds for the effort, with construction tentatively to begin in 2023.
In other airport news, crews are proceeding, albeit slightly delayed, with demolishing the last standing airplane hangar slated to be replaced as part of a federal grant-funded hangar rebuild project. Before it could be torn down, crews had to relocate an airfield electrical lighting vault contained within.
Mr. Vinson said delivery of materials for the new vault was delayed by a couple weeks, causing the airport to miss its target Oct. 1 completion date, but he said electricians had recently completed the relocation and demolition crews were scheduled to return this week to tear down the last hangar.
Once the hangar is removed, Mr. Vinson said he will hold a pre-construction meeting with Trader Construction Co. of New Bern, the company contracted to build the new hangars, and work will proceed shortly thereafter.
“We’re doing our best to every day check something off and keep this project rolling,” he told the News-Times Friday.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority, the entity which oversees operations of the airport, learned some of the latest project updates during its meeting Sept. 23, held via Zoom. Also during that meeting, the authority approved the transfer of hangar No. 28 lease from John Warrington to Jeff Deaton. The authority also reviewed, but did not approve, changes to the rules, regulations and minimum standards for the airport.
The authority also approved contracting with a lease management software company, Buildium, for $2,500 a year to manage the airport’s hangar rental process.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.