BOGUE — Town Clerk Shawne Southard updated Bogue Council members Aug. 15 on efforts to acquire land for the town’s first park.
The town was approved in February to receive a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) matching grant to purchase land for a town park.
The town, through the help of The Conservation Fund, has been attempting to obtain grants the last few years to purchase about 11 acres that front Bogue Loop Road and Highway 24 for a town park. The parcels are just west of White Oak Church of God. Four acres are owned by the Rahilly family, and seven are owned by the Rose Humphrey Trust.
Last April, a representative of The Conservation Fund received the go-ahead to apply for the grant to help buy the land.
In addition, the same group previously applied for a $300,000 grant from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund (LWTF) at the town’s request. That grant was approved, and representatives of The Conservation Fund are in the process of finalizing the closing on the Rahilly property with the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund money.
While town officials are expecting to soon close on the Rahilly property, until recently council members had been told that heirs of the Humphrey family were not interested in selling their land. However, Monday, during the meeting in town hall, Southard said Humphrey heirs are now considering selling 2.2 acres of the tract.
“They now say they are willing to sell it to us,” she said. “The land is right next to the Rahilly property.”
Southard said she was contacted last week by a realtor handling the Humphrey properties, and the family said they are willing to sell 2.2 acres at a cost of $60,000 per acre. The total asking price is $132,000.
However, Southard pointed out that an appraisal done in September 2020 by The Conservation Fund put the property’s value at $43,000 per acre.
Town Mayor Bobby O’Chat balked at the asking price by the Humphreys.
“That’s almost a $20,000 an acre difference,” he said.
Southard agreed and said she had shared the information with a representative who had assisted the town in receiving the PARTF grant, which is currently earmarked for use to purchase property. She said the representative had advised her the town might be able to decline accepting the acquisition grant, and instead receive a development grant and use those funds to develop the Rahilly property.
“You really have three options. You can use the PARTF funds, which will only give us the original appraisal value. Or the town can buy the property outright, or you can say no and just develop the Rahilly property,” she said.
Council members said they would think about it and decide at a future meeting. Southard said the town has until Jan. 31, 2025 to use PARTF grant funds.
While the council considers its options for the PARTF grant, it waits for the conservation group to finalize the deal for the Rahilly property. Once The Conservation Fund acquires that land, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will obtain a restrictive-use easement for the land prior to the deed being turned over to the town for use as a public park.
Both the Rahilly property and Humphrey parcel are across the highway from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training area for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military is interested in putting the property under conservation easements to reduce development around its facilities.
Part of the intent of the LWTF, in addition to protecting water quality, is to provide buffers around military facilities.
