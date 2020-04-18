ATLANTIC BEACH — Two proposed ordinance amendments are going to the Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday, April 27 to address a matter brought to light by litigation.
The planning board met Tuesday in teleconference via the Zoom meeting platform.
In two motions during the meeting, the board unanimously recommended the council adopt two proposed ordinance amendments. The amendments, if adopted, will allow landscape architects to be designated designers for stormwater management plans and land disturbance plans.
The recommendations now go to the council at the next regular meeting at 6 p.m. April 27.
Town Manager David Walker confirmed Wednesday after the board meeting the proposed amendments resulted from an appeal filed in Carteret County Superior Civil Court of an Atlantic Beach Board of Adjustment decision.
“We had several letters from the statewide organization, saying the credentials should be recognized,” Mr. Walker said. The organization he was referring to was the N.C. Board of Landscape Architects.
Atlantic Beach resident Susan Hatchell filed the appeal, in the form of a petition for a writ of certiorari, March 19.
The appeal was of a BOA decision issued Jan. 21. The board held a public hearing on a land disturbance permit issued to Ward Holdings LLC for work being done at 204 Glenn St., and Ms. Hatchell alleges in her court appeal she was denied the chance to provide expert testimony at the hearing as a state-registered landscape architect.
Mr. Walker said as of Wednesday the litigation is still ongoing and if the council adopts the proposed amendments, the litigation will continue since the proposed amendments have come about “after the fact.”
During the planning board meeting, Chairman Neil Chamblee said the amendments will create “a much bigger base of people to request the plans from.”
Ms. Hatchell also participated in the meeting.
“I’m glad the town is bringing all these (ordinance) sections up to state law,” she said during one of the public hearings. “Landscape architects are certified, just like engineers…we have to take continuing education to protect public safety and welfare…landscape architecture is highly regulated by the state.”
Resident Wally Courie and Ms. Hatchell suggested town ordinances be amended to also allow other state-licensed professions involved in site planning, such as land surveyors, to be added to the ordinance as recognized designers of stormwater management and land disturbance plans.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said town officials can look into adding more licensed professionals through later ordinance amendments.
