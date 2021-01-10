Emerald Isle commission to hold hearing on well site Tuesday

EMERALD ISLE — After months of waiting, Emerald Isle residents will get their chance Tuesday to make their feelings known about a proposed well site in McLean-Spell Park, behind the town recreation center.
A public hearing on the matter will be held during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Instructions for joining the virtual meeting will be on the town website.
Although past virtual meetings of the town board have been plagued by poor sound and video, officials believe this one will be much better, thanks to the installation of new sound and video equipment.
Commissioners first officially heard of the proposed 200-by-200-foot park land lease from Bogue Banks Water Corp. in February 2020 and got an earful from nearby residents and environmentalists who opposed the lease of the natural area. The board, during that meeting, promised a public hearing, but then the novel coronavirus pandemic hit and officials haven’t wanted to hold a hearing on an issue that would draw such a large crowd.
Since then, Seola Hill, executive director of the nonprofit water utility, has continued to insist the site is needed and that its selection by the company was the result of a year-plus search that turned up no other viable options because of a lack of suitable property for sale and saltwater intrusion farther west along the Coast Guard Road corridor. Wells also must be at least 1,500 feet from each other.
The well, Mr. Hill has said, is essential because the company must have a new water supply for a planned reverse osmosis water treatment plant.
The company believes the plant is necessary because of saltwater intrusion into the Castle Hayne Aquifer, especially in the Coast Guard Road corridor. Reverse osmosis removes salt and other undesirable substances, such as Trihalomethanes, from water. Trihalomethanes are chemical compounds used as solvents or refrigerants, and testing for them last spring revealed levels exceeded federal standards at one of two sample sites near Timber Trail on the sound side of the eastern end of town. Trihalomethanes are environmental pollutants, and some are considered carcinogenic. They are byproducts of using chlorine as a disinfectant, according to the company.
Mr. Hill has said the new well and treatment plant are key to addressing the occasional Trihalomethane problem.
The town bought 30 acres of land for the park along Archers Creek in 2017, and the goal has been to keep all but about 10 acres in its natural state.
BBWC serves customers in Salter Path and Indian Beach, in addition to Emerald Isle. It has 10 wells in rapidly developing Emerald Isle, one in Salter Path and one in Indian Beach.
