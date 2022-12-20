BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council, during its meeting Dec. 19, approved hiring Eastern Carolina Council (ECC) to review the town’s zoning ordinances to ensure they are in state compliance.
Town Clerk Shawne Southard, who also serves as the town’s planner, said the General Assembly has given municipalities until July 1, 2023, to update their ordinances to bring them into compliance with new North Carolina land-use laws NCGS 160D and SL 2019-111.
“They will go through our ordinances and tweak them so they are compliant with the zoning rules of the state. If we’re not in compliance, we would not be able to back up our zoning ordinances if there was an issue or dispute,” Southard said during the meeting, held in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
According to a proposal from ECC, the organization will recommend updates to the existing zoning, subdivision and minimum housing code ordinances to allow for minimum changes required by the new state land-use laws.
The fee for the services is not to exceed $7,400. ECC will provide a digital copy of the proposed ordinance amendments to the town. The group will provide one presentation of the proposed ordinances at a board meeting. Additional presentations could be made for an additional cost of $500 per meeting.
The town will be responsible for managing, submitting and incurring the cost of any public notice requirements.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat said the town at one point had another group reviewing its ordinances, then they pulled out in the middle of the process. That review had been funded by a grant. He added that planners with the county stepped in to assist the town update its remaining ordinances at that time.
Southard said the town council approved its most recent ordinances in September 2020.
Mayor O’Chat favored having ECC review the town’s ordinances, but said he believed for the most part the ordinances are compliant.
“I don’t think they’re far off,” he said.
Town Attorney Donna Boggs said she believed the price was reasonable to ensure that all ordinances were in compliance with new state guidelines.
“I think we’re probably in better shape than a lot of municipalities,” she said.
Council member Mike Crose agreed.
“I think for due diligence it is a good idea for the town to scrub what we have and let them do the review,” he said.
Council member Charlie Wilton moved to approve entering a contract with ECC, with council member Rick Dougherty providing the second. The motion passed unanimously.
In other action, the council:
Approved the 2023 holiday and meeting schedule, as was presented at the November board meeting.
Heard a report from Mayor O’Chat that the town has $661,817 in its general fund.
Attended a dinner following the regular meeting to celebrate Christmas.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.