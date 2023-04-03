BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider adoption of a resolution April 4 that opposes a proposed house bill that would require school districts to share more types of funding with charter schools.
House Bill 219, introduced by Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston, co-chairperson of the House K-12 Education Committee and Education Appropriations committee, would limit the types of funds that school districts can withhold from sharing with charter schools.
Only money from trust funds, federal grants restricted as to use, and special programs could be set aside by local school districts and excluded from the required per-pupil share of local and other funds that must be sent to charter schools in their communities, according to a statement from the NC Association of School Administrators.
State school districts, under HB219, known as the “Charter School Omnibus,” would no longer be able to exclude the following: reimbursements, indirect costs, tuition, fees for actual costs, sales tax revenues, sales tax refunds, federal appropriations made directly to the LEA, pre-kindergarten funds, appropriated fund balance and interest income.
“By deleting the list of protected funds, House Bill 219 creates unequal rather than equal local funding for K-12 education…” a portion of the resolution opposing HB 219 states.
The school board will consider adoption of the resolution during its meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. April 4 in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive. It’s listed as a consent agenda item, which means the board may approve the resolution with no discussion.
The resolution states that county public school officials “favor the current law that fairly and equally apportions local funding.”
Currently, local funding given to school districts and placed in a local current expense fund is shared with charter schools on an equal per pupil basis that includes county appropriations, fines and forfeitures, and special school tax dollars that go to a charter school located in the taxing district, according to the resolution.
“If HB 219 passes, the total financial impact to the Carteret County Public Schools in lost K-12 operating funds based on FY 2022-23 will be substantial,” the resolution states.
In other action, the board will:
Recognize All-State Honors Band and All-State Band winners. NC All-State Honors Band winners are: Croatan High School, Emily Garman, Leah Gadams, Grayson McLean, Stoneman Martin, and director Mike Self; West Carteret, Destiny Howell, Vinh Le, Eliza Shertzer and director Brian Edmonds; and Morehead City Middle School, James Burdick, Kinley Pinckard and director Jason Robison; and NC All-State Jazz Band winners, Tommy Kellis, Sam Kucera and Cullen White, all from Morehead City Middle School, and director Jason Robison.
Consider adoption of proclamation recognizing April as the Month of the Military Child.
Consider adoption on second reading of policy revisions: technology in the educational program; and crowdfunding on behalf of the school system.
Consider adoption of a $2.98 million budget revision that includes state, county capital/bond and special revenue funds. Much of this is to appropriate county capital funds for the cost to replace heating and air conditioning chillers, condenser coils and rooftop units.
Receive update on recent parent advisory council meeting with schools in the East Carteret High School district.
Receive information regarding a four-year appointment to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. The school board appoints four members to the CCC Board of Trustees. The seat currently held by Bill Henderson is set to expire June 30, 2023. The Board of Education will receive letters of interest for the position through May 2.
Receive updates on capital and school bond projects.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.