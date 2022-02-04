Atlantic Beach appoints Renee Baker to vacant seat on council

ATLANTIC BEACH — The town council has chosen planning board member Renee Baker to succeed Harry Archer and complete his unfinished term on the governing board.
The council met for a special meeting Thursday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road to make the appointment. The council unanimously nominated eight of the nine applicants – the ninth dropped out due to work conflicts – to the council vacancy, then voted by ballot. Ms. Baker received the necessary three votes to receive the appointment, while former town Councilman Rich Porter, who also applied for appointment, received one.
After the meeting, Ms. Baker said she’s “humbled and honored” the council selected her to succeed Mr. Archer. He’d been reelected in the November 2021 municipal election, but died shortly after on Dec. 2.
“I’ve been a part of the permanent resident community (in Atlantic Beach) for several years,” Ms. Baker said. “I’m looking forward to working with some very respected individuals.”
She went on to say her primary focus as a councilman at present is to work with the council to make Atlantic Beach “the best it can be.”
“I absolutely love Atlantic Beach,” Ms. Baker said. “I’ve never felt at home anywhere else as much as I do here.”
Town manager David Walker said Friday that in addition to serving on the planning board prior to her council appointment, Ms. Baker has also served on the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament board of directors.
Mayor Trace Cooper said it was “really impressive we had so many willing people” apply for the council seat.
“It says a lot about this town,” the mayor said.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Cooper informed the council they will review the three finalist planning firms for the council’s small area plan project. This plan, which the council has been discussing since 2020, will provide a guide and proposed ordinances to facilitate the council’s vision and desires for the development of Atlantic Beach’s commercial corridor, which is located primarily along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and Fort Macon Road.
Mayor Cooper said town officials have received proposals from the three finalist firms. The proposals will come before the council at its planning retreat at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.
“This focuses on how we want to influence private development along the causeway,” the mayor said. “Typically, if you lay out what you want, developers are willing to work with you.”
