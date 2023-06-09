BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is set to award the contract for construction of a new Broad Creek Middle School classroom addition during its meeting Tuesday, June 13.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel.
The cost of the project is $9.53 million and is set to be awarded to WIMCO Corp. The addition will provide 14 classrooms and is being funded through proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020. The item is listed under the board’s consent agenda, which is a section that does not require board comment prior to taking action.
According to a document in the agenda packet, the board’s bond committee met April 3, after which the school system’s architect Jim Hite of Hite and Associates requested a Notice to Proceed for WIMCO. The board was polled via email and unanimously agreed to move forward.
The new addition will be located behind the existing building. The school also recently opened a new access road off of Highway 24 into the student drop-off parking lot to alleviate traffic backup on the highway, also funded through bond proceeds.
The board, under the consent agenda, will also consider awarding contracts for the purchase of furniture for the new classroom addition set to open in the fall at Croatan High School. The first proposal, from School Specialty, will provide $101,361. The second, from Institutional Interiors, is for $10,528. The funds will provide desks, chairs and other items.
In addition, under the consent agenda, the board will award a $1.7 million contract to Primus Structures Inc. of Newport for window and door replacements at Morehead City Middle School. According to the agenda, the board was polled via email May 18 regarding the contract, and unanimously agreed to award the bid to Primus Structures. The contract begins July 1.
The board is also scheduled to do the following during its regular meeting:
Recognize the Croatan High School men’s 4x400 and 4x800 track relays teams and ladies’ Lacrosse team for being state champions. They will also recognize the West Carteret High School 4x400 girls relay track team and Tyler Collins in the high jump for being state champions.
Receive an update on digital teaching and learning in the school system for the 2022-23 academic year.
Consider several policy revisions for second reading and final approval, and consider first reading of other policy revisions.
Consider approval of a $438,837 budget revision to adjust for state, federal and special revenue funds received or allotted for various programs.
Consider four-year appointment to the Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees.
Consider appointment to the CCC Board of Trustees to fill the unexpired term of the late David Long.
Receive school bond updates.
Meet in closed session to consider a confidential personnel matter and for attorney-client communications.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
Consider the purchase of “Into Reading” student workbooks for grades kindergarten through five. The cost is $99,947 and will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) funds.
Consider approval of the 2023-24 Career and Technical Education plan.
Consider approval of the Bridges Alternative School accountability model for 2023-24.
Consider one-year renewal of the HVAC planned service contract with Johnson Controls. The current contract expires June 30. The cost of the new contract for 2023-24 is $133,000. This is a $69,679 increase from the 2022-23 contract.
Consider approval of 2023-24 student fees. There are no increases in student fees for the 2023-24 school year.
Consider approval of the district’s 2024 Child Nutrition Procurement plan for purchases.
Consider child nutrition bid renewals for 2023-24. The district purchases food and supplies through the North Carolina Procurement Alliance.
Consider Carteret County Public School Foundation bylaw change.
Consider approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the East Carolina University-MATCH wellness program and the school system.
Consider approval of a contract with Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services for 2023-24. The agency will provide a half-time counselor, two liaisons, two social workers, one mental health specialist and one mental health technician.
Consider approval of a contract with The Stepping Stones Group for the 2023-24 school year. The group will provide five nurses and one certified nursing assistant position to the school system. Registered nurse positions are $48.27 per hour, and the CNA position is $34 per hour.
Consider awarding a $597,750 contract to Hudson Painting to paint White Oak Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School and facility support during the 2023-24 school year. The amount will be contingent on approval by the county commissioners.
Consider approval of the replacement of media center bookshelves at several schools that were damaged due to heat and humidity during Hurricane Florence. Cost of new shelves is estimated at $190,013 and will come from Hurricane Florence Relief funds.
Consider approval of the purchase of decodable books for elementary school students to reinforce phonics instruction as part of the school system’s literacy intervention plan approved by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction in the fall of 2022. Cost of the purchase is $116,068, and funds will come from special funds designed for literacy intervention plans.
