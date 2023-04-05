MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center will host an open-house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 in observance of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The center, which brings law enforcement, medical care, therapy and social services together under one roof to bring healing to traumatized children, is at 810 Arendell Street in Morehead City.
The family-friendly open house will provide information about the services and programs offered by the CAC. The super-hero-themed event will feature games, face painting, cotton candy and popcorn.
“We are thrilled to be hosting this child-friendly event at our center,” center director Jessica McManus said in a press release. “We are always seeking opportunities to engage with our community and talk about our work and Child Abuse Prevention Month allows us the space to do so.”
The CAC will also use the national symbol of child abuse prevention, pinwheels, as a physical reminder of the happy childhood every child deserves throughout the month.
When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center can provide consolidated care and a source of comfort, information and a solution, according to the press release.
During times of crisis, when families are under great stress, navigating life events like loss of employment, loss of income and food insecurity creates pressure that can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment. The outreach, programs and strategies provided by the CAC are geared to help strengthen families, resulting in better care for children.
The CAC is one of several in the state operated by Southmountain Children and Family Services. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and 11 children’s advocacy and treatment centers serving 16 counties. Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at southmountain.org or by calling 828-584-1105.
