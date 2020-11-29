Santa to visit mission
Santa will be at Hope Mission Thrift Store in Morehead City from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on three Saturdays in December. The dates will be Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Hope Mission Thrift Store is a nonprofit ministry that first opened in April 2016. It operates solely on donations of goods from the community.
Donations can be dropped off at 1205 Arendell St. in Morehead City. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call 252-240-2359, ext. 5, email info@hopemissionnc.org, visit HopeMissionThriftStore.org or like the group on Facebook at facebook.com/hopemissionthriftstore.
Bogue planners cancel meeting
The Town of Bogue Planning Board will not meet in December. The next regular meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
HPC set to meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday to hear a slew of new business items.
On the agenda is a request for sandwich board-style signage at 413 Front St., Fabricate; a request for an accessory building at 119 Orange St., the Carl Alfred Hatsell House; an application for a parking lot renovation in the rear of 301 Front St.; a request for a rear two-story garage addition at 217 Front. St.; an application for a dock, bulkhead and fence at 218 Front St.; and signage for Wind Tide at 400 Front. St.
Other items include consideration of minutes from the Nov. 3 meeting.
To join the HPC meeting, visit zoom.us/j/94796268955?pwd=dG1OTDRkUXdsZWhMQndFK0REWDZkQT09.
Panels to meet Tuesday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council and Planning Board will gather for a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom.
While the meeting is open to the public, due to both boards meeting, plus town staff, the boardroom will be full. Town officials recommend the public attend the meeting virtually to ensure social distancing.
Written comments will be accepted for 24 hours after the meeting, and no action will be taken until the council work session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The meeting agenda packet and a link to the Zoom broadcast is available online at atlanticbeach-nc.com/joint-meeting/.
