CARTERET COUNTY — The uncle of a 27-year-old woman who is presumed lost at sea after her boat capsized in Ocracoke Inlet between Portsmouth and Ocracoke Islands is appealing to the public for information regarding his niece.
The uncle, James Weekley of Grafton, W.Va., said Friday he along with some friends have been staying on Ocracoke for the past 13 days seeking answers regarding his niece, Savannah Jane Grant of Lost Creek, W.Va., She remains missing after the canoe she and two others were in capsized in bad weather Oct. 9.
The other two men were located and rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Park Service officials, but Ms. Grant remains missing.
“We are asking anyone with any information regarding my niece to contact me,” he said. “If anyone has seen anything please let us know.”
Mr. Weekley added that a dog that was with the group is still missing, as well.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office released the name and image of Ms. Grant on Monday.
The Coast Guard suspended its search late Oct. 11. According to CCSO officials, there is no active search for Ms. Grant at this time.
Ms. Grant is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair that’s currently dyed purple. She has been entered by the CCSO into the national database for missing persons.
Anyone with information can contact Mr. Weekley at 304-931-1425.
They should also contact detective Sgt. Greg Mason by calling the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
