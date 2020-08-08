Board approves $1.57M for coronavirus-related school needs

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved a $1.57 million budget revision Tuesday that assists schools with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
County school system Finance Officer Kathy Carswell presented the revision for approval during the school board meeting, held via Zoom. She said the school district received the money through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act program.
“The funds will be used for things like student devices, personnel devices and COVID supplies,” she said, adding that she wanted to provide a list of the ways the funds will be spent for approval.
So far the school system has received $2,875,762 in COVID-19 funding, with $1.57 million in federal funds and nearly $1.3 million in state money.
As for how the federal dollars are being spent, Ms. Carswell provided a list of items and projects. Some of the items include $720,000 for contract nurses and behavioral support, $41,902 for child nutrition worker stipends for the summer meal program, $32,606 for meal deliveries, $150,000 for iPads for grades kindergarten and one, $419,039 for personal protective equipment and supplies and $48,303 for contract training to use fogging machines to clean buses and contract cleaning for band instruments.
State funds have so far been used for things like $507,298 for the school nutrition program and $223,913 for COVID-19 supplemental needs. Other funds are earmarked for summer learning, school health support, student computers and devices, personnel computers and devices, non-digital resources and home and community wireless internet.
In other action, the board:
- Received information regarding the out-of-district student tuition rate being set at $2,933 for the 2020-21 academic year.
- Received facility support updates.
Under the consent agenda, the following was approved:
- Fundraiser requests.
- A contract with Kinetic Physical Therapy for 2020-21 school year for seven speech pathologists and two occupational therapists. The cost ranges from $56.90 to $59 per hour with a $90,000 to $94,000 budget limit per therapist.
- A memorandum of understandings with Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Plain to provide a Juvenile Structure Day Program at Bridges Alternative School and an after school program at Beaufort Elementary School for the 2020-21 academic year.
- A memorandum of understanding with Carteret Community College for Career and College Promise Dual Enrollment for 2020-21.
- A memorandum of understanding with CCC and Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
- An agreement of affiliation with the CCC Adult High School program.
- A memorandum of understanding with the Carteret County Department of Social Services in regards to child welfare services for 2020-21.
- A memorandum of understanding with County Health Department regarding health and safety of children.
- A memorandum of understanding with County Parks and Recreation Department for joint facility use.
- A memorandum of understanding with Coastal Community Action Inc. for the Foster Grandparent Program for 2020-2023.
- A memorandum of understanding with East Carolina University for the Motivating Adolescents with Technology to Choose Health program for 2020-21.
- A memorandum of understanding with The Bridge Downeast to establish after-school and summer enrichment programs for Down East students for 2020-21.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.