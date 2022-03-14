PKS gives staff pay raises as it battles labor shortage, other towns for employees

PINE KNOLL SHORES — After a closed session during their monthly meeting Wednesday night, Pine Knoll Shores commissioners voted 4-0 to give all employees a salary hike, beginning with their first paychecks in April.
“We had no choice,” Mayor John Brodman said in an interview Friday.
The town, he said, recently lost two police officers to neighboring towns and lost the tax collector, who got a 70% increase over her PKS salary of about $50,000 a year and gets to work from home.
“There’s a labor shortage,” Mayor Brodman said in the interview, “and all the towns are facing it. We’re all eying each other’s employees.”
It’s hard to even get qualified applicants for open positions, Mayor Brodman added.
“When we advertised for a new tax collector at the same salary, we only received about 10 applications,” and of those, only two were considered real candidates for the job.
According to an email Friday from town manager Brian Kramer and finance officer Julie Anderson, “The adjustments (approved Wednesday) were all market-based, based on the research we did with salary amounts in Morehead City, Emerald Isle, Atlantic Beach. These are the towns we most often lose employees to.”
The adjustments were specific to each town job.
“The average pay increase for shift workers in police, Fire/EMS and public works was 18%,” the email states. “The average increase for others, including department heads, planning and inspections and administration, was 8%. We had one other employee, an outlier, who received a much more significant increase. This was due to their current pay being drastically below the same position in the compared municipalities within the county.”
In a memo to the board for the meeting Wednesday, Ms. Anderson said the town did a thorough pay study two years ago and set salaries then at the midpoint of the compared towns’ pay scales for all positions.
However, with the labor shortage and with the other towns adjusting their pays scales after July 1, 2021, Pine Knoll Shores pay fell farther behind. And then came soaring inflation and skyrocketing gasoline prices.
The town, according to Mayor Brodman, will pay for the increases through Thursday, June 30 – the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year – with about $100,000 of the town’s $146,000 remaining 2021 American Recovery Plan Act funds.
To continue those salaries through the 2022-23 fiscal year would cost $387,000, according to Ms. Anderson’s memo.
The town expects to receive an additional $211,000 in ARPA funds, but Ms. Anderson doesn’t recommend using that money to pay the salaries after June 30. Nor does she recommend using reserve funds for that purpose.
The town’s property tax rate is 20.7 cents per $100 of assessed value for most residents, a little higher for those on the oceanfront. Each penny of the rate raises about $100,000. But no one is yet recommending a tax increase for 2022-23.
Mayor Brodman also noted in the interview that to keep up with inflation, the town will also look at giving employees cost-of-living raises next fiscal year.
The implications of not staying near the other towns on salaries are big, Mayor Brodman said. For example, he estimated it costs about $10,000 to train and equip a new police officer, and those officers are not usually familiar with the town and its people for about two years.
“If they go to another town for a $1 per hour increase,” he said, the cycle starts over, “and staff continuity is also very important” to assure good service to residents and visitors.
He also noted that while the town has high property values, it’s not like Atlantic Beach or Morehead City, where much of the revenue from property taxes comes from commercial property.
“We have a couple of hotels, that’s about it,” he said.
The town, a haven for retirees, already faces the task of replacing Mr. Kramer, building inspector/code enforcement Jim Taylor and planning director Kevin Reed when they retire next year.
