McElraft seeks dedicated state money for conservation funds, coastal storm mitigation

RALEIGH — State Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, introduced a bill Wednesday that would dedicate money from the real estate deed excise tax revenues to state conservation funds.
She said Thursday House Bill 372 would restore the status quo from a decade or so ago, before the General Assembly voted to change the distribution of the tax revenue from conservation funds to the state general fund. Currently, the diversion forces the legislature to allocate money from the general fund each year to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the Land and Water Trust Fund, formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
H.B. 372 would also establish, for the first time, a dedicated funding source for the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund, which is intended to help local governments pay for beach nourishment, but so far has been funded only by sporadic legislative appropriations.
“I really hope this (bill) passes,” Rep. McElraft said. “It would just take things back to the way things were back in about 2011.”
At that time, realtors agreed to the plan to distribute money from the real estate excise tax to the conservation funds. It worked well for years, but the General Assembly changed it, she said.
“It should never have been changed” to be put instead in the general fund, Rep. McElraft said Thursday.
While she is strongly in favor of using the money for recreational improvements, like parks, she’s particularly hopeful the dedication of money to a beach nourishment fund will be endorsed by the legislature.
“Here on the coast, our beaches are our parks,” she said.
Currently, the governing state statute says a county may retain two percent of the amount of tax proceeds allocated for remittance to the N.C. Department of Revenue as compensation for the county’s cost in collecting and remitting the state's share.
The new language of Rep. McElraft’s bill notes, “Of the funds remitted to it … the Department of Revenue shall credit 30% to the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, 30% to the Land and Water Fund, 30% to the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund and 10% to the North Carolina Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund.”
Rep. McElraft estimates the change would raise $80 million dollars to be divided between the funds.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, which oversees dredging and beach nourishment projects, said he was happy to see the bill introduced.
“I know (Rep. McElraft) has been thinking about this for a few years,” he said. “It would do a lot of good.”
He said he has heard another coastal legislator plans to introduce companion legislation in the state Senate.
“I know we have to work on getting support for this bill,” Mr. Rudolph said. “But hopefully we can get some progress on it this session and if we need to, come back to it in the next session.”
Money from the conservation funds is distributed across the state. For example, Cedar Point just received $500,000 in Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant money and is expecting to soon receive $1 million in grant funds from the Land and Water Trust Fund. Both grants will help pay for the $2.8 million purchase of 56 acres of land for a waterfront park.
