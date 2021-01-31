Jackson named FRC East Mentor of the Year

Eric Jackson, center, maintenance logistics lead with the H-1 Fleet Support Team at NAVAIR’s In-Service Support Center at Fleet Readiness Center East, received recognition as FRC East Mentor of the Year during NAVAIR’s virtual celebration of National Mentoring Month held Jan. 26. FRC East Executive Director Mark Meno, right, and Mr. Jackson’s supervisor Mike Durbin, left, presented him with a letter of appreciation during the event. (Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East public affairs photo)