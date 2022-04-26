MOREHEAD CITY — Local public school system officials want to help students prepare for the workforce and higher academia through local partnerships, according to the Carteret County system’s superintendent.
The N.C. House of Representatives’ Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future held a public hearing Monday, April 25 in Morehead Primary School on Country Club Road. Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret Health Care President Harvey Case and Carteret Community College President Dr. Traci Mancini spoke to the committee about the goals and accomplishments of the Carteret County Public Schools system.
“Every child in our great state is worthy of being served by the very best school system we can offer,” Dr. Jackson said. “This year, we (CCPS) have spent time talking about being brighter together. We recognize we couldn’t do the incredible work we’re able to do without our partners.”
These partners include students’ parents, local government officials, local businesses and Carteret Community College. Through the work done by these partnerships, Dr. Jackson said all the 20 schools in the county system “met or exceeded academic growth last year.”
One example given at the April 25 hearing was the partnership between county schools and Carteret Health Care. Mr. Case said they created the Student Pipeline and Recruitment CHC program to help high school students interested in a medical career, as well as a junior volunteer program and a scholarship program.
“These programs are ways we work together for the betterment of our youth,” Mr. Case said.
CCPS also works with the local community college to help students prepare for either higher education or the workforce. Dr. Mancini said CCC’s partnership with the County Public Schools system has resulted in programs for high school students pursuing careers in education, as well as guiding students to the college’s food service technology program, creating aquaculture courses with labs located at East Carteret High School and Croatan High School and a landscaping program that will begin later this year.
Career and technical training are also important elements to the local school system. Dr. Jackson said each of Carteret County’s middle schools have career exploration labs, and the school system has the ability to create local courses.
“This is something that’s very important for school systems to be flexible,” he said, “to be able to determine what’s the need in the business community in terms of the jobs and services available.”
Dr. Jackson cited the Down East Middle School boatbuilding course as an example. He said students have local middle and high school students have the opportunity through courses like these to work as apprentices with local businesspeople, artists and craftsmen.
“We’re also very appreciative of internship opportunities,” Dr. Jackson said. “We appreciate those businesses and industries, from orthodontists to municipalities, who welcome in our students as interns and apprentices.”
Looking ahead, Dr. Jackson said in his personal and professional career, he’s come to see the importance of pre-kindergarten classes. He said students who come from households that don’t provide many opportunities to develop reading or vocabulary skills often needs remedial classes, resulting in them always being behind other students their own age. He said the committee can help by pushing for additional human capital for the state school system, more PK-16 partnerships and by creating universal pre-kindergarten access.
In addition to local education officials, several members of the general public also voiced their comments and concerns about the future of the state’s school systems to the state House committee. Retired teacher Judith Armento of Cape Carteret said she’s concerned about the education system being used to “brainwash” children on social issues.
Ms. Armento said she thinks the education system shouldn’t be involved in student’s social development.
“The social development of our children should be left to the family, with the moral principles of each family,” Ms. Armento said. “It shouldn’t be the educators, for the simple reason the teachers aren’t allowed to teach what we want to teach, because the curriculums are established. What you (the state legislature) allow to be put into the curriculum for our children is paramount to the future of this state.”
Ms. Armento went on to quote former U.S. President Ronald Regan, saying “We’re one generation from seeing all that we value destroyed.”
Others who spoke echoed Ms. Armento’s statements. These speakers, who included practicing and retired educators, said they think schools should focus on teaching students academics and not on social issues like sexuality and gender identity.
Two former state legislators also spoke during the hearing. Former N.C. Rep. Michael Speciale said he too thinks schools should focus on teaching academics over social issues.
“The state constitution gives the General Assembly the power to tell the state board of education what they’re going to do with regard to the school systems,” Mr. Speciale said. “I listened to the things they’re doing here in Carteret County. I’m glad it’s working here, but it’s not working around the rest of the state.”
Mr. Speciale said many high school graduates lack skills previously taught. He suggested removing things like sex education classes in grade school to refocus on subjects like reading, science, math and history.
Former N.C. Senator Rick Horner said public schools are “the backbones of our communities.”
“Things are changing now. We need to do things to reimagine how to support these public schools. I’ve always been an advocate of finding a way to compensate the superintendent of these schools and open these up to homeschooled kids, where they can come here and participate in sports or take part in a band.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.