MOREHEAD CITY — Parkview Baptist Church, in partnership with the Carteret County school system and other community businesses and organizations, will distribute free school supplies 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church at 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City.
In addition to school supplies, new shoes will be given away and hairstylists will be on hand to provide free hair cuts to students. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and the school system’s Child Nutrition Department.
A second distribution will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at Newport Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School and Beaufort Elementary School. However, hairstylists and other extras will not be available at that distribution.
For more information about Stuff the Bus, go to the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
