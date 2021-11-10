New, active COVID-19 cases increase in Carteret County Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported an uptick in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Wednesday as related hospitalizations remain the same for the third straight day.
According to Wednesday’s update, health officials confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the number of active cases up by 13 to stand at 90 that afternoon. County Carteret has recorded 8,603 total cases since March 2020, with 8,421 considered recovered and 92 deaths.
Despite the uptick in cases, hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City stayed at six for the third day in a row. Two of the patients are reportedly fully vaccinated and four are not, the same census breakdown as the previous two days.
The County Health Department will not release a COVID-19 update Thursday as county offices will be closed for Veterans Day, the department announced. It will reopen Friday.
