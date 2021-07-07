Council to hold work session Thursday
The Atlantic Beach council is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Newport council to hold monthly meeting Thursday
The Newport council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
