CEDAR POINT — The town is advertising for a part-time administrative assistant to replace Arlayne Calhoun, whose resignation, announced late in July, will take effect at the end of this month.
Ms. Calhoun, who has worked for the town of Cedar Point since 2013, has also been the finance technician, but the town is not seeking to fill that role immediately. Instead, those duties will fall to Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun.
The job will pay $10 per hour. Candidates must agree to a drug screening and background check and must submit a cover letter, official town employment application and resume to Jayne Calhoun.
Those documents can be submitted by email to jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org or by regular mail to Jayne Calhoun, Town Clerk, Town of Cedar Point, P.O. Box 1687, Swansboro, NC 28584.
The person hired will perform professional, clerical and administrative work and is the first point of contact for residents at town hall.
“An employee in this position is required to learn the main functions and responsibilities of each department, provide answers to questions from citizens and act as a general resource for the public,” the town’s job notice states. “Work involves clerical and administrative duties. The employee will also handle various incoming municipal applications (and) collects and receipts payment. The employee may be called upon to keep various department records, forms, logs and files.”
In addition, the employee must be prepared to answer questions and direct requests to the appropriate town departments.
When Arlayne Calhoun announced her resignation last month, Mr. Rief said it would be too difficult to immediately replace her with a full-time employee with her skill set. Her annual salary for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began July 1, was about $27,000.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.