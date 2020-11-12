NMFS seeks comment on aquaculture opportunity areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Those with an interest in aquaculture have an opportunity to provide input to federal fisheries managers on potential aquaculture opportunity areas.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service published Oct. 28 a request for information in the federal register on identifying AOAs in the Gulf of Mexico and other areas in the nation, including those in the federal waters off of North Carolina.
In addition, national and regional listening sessions have been scheduled. The next one available for North Carolinians is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Interested participants may register to join the listening session online at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/aquaculture-opportunity-areas by clicking on the National Listening Session link for the Nov. 19 session, then filling out the required information.
Public comments may be submitted at the website regulations.gov by entering the docket number “NOAA-NMFS-2020-0118” in the search bar, clicking on the top results, clicking the “Comment Now!” button and filling out the required information. The deadline for public comments is Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Aquaculture is a growing industry in North Carolina, including in Carteret County. One form of this is shellfish leasing, which has been encouraged by state fisheries managers. However, in recent years, some pushback in Carteret County has come up, as public trust water users, such as recreational boaters and fishermen and waterfront property owners, have raised concerns about user conflicts with shellfish leases.
According to the NMFS site, AOAs are small, defined geographic areas that have been evaluated to determine potential suitability for commercial aquaculture. The fisheries service will use a combination of scientific analysis and public engagement to identify areas that are environmentally, socially and economically appropriate for commercial aquaculture.
“Identifying AOAs is an opportunity to use best available global science-based guidance on sustainable aquaculture management and support the ‘triple bottom line’ of environmental, economic and social sustainability,” the fisheries service says on its website. “This approach has been refined and utilized widely within states and by other countries with robust, sustainable aquaculture sectors.”
