MOREHEAD CITY — A month ago, Cassie Cahoon didn’t know if she would have a safe place to celebrate Christmas with her four children.
But thanks to Family Promise of Carteret County, she and her family have a warm home and plenty of gifts under the tree to make the season bright.
She is one of two single mothers currently staying at the house that serves as a homeless shelter for families.
“I actually have a family now that cares for me and my children,” Cahoon said Dec. 20 as she watched her children placing ornaments on a large Christmas tree in the living room. “The people here are my support system, and if I feel weak, homeless or overwhelmed, they are here to help me. I don’t feel alone anymore.”
Cahoon, who works at Fat Fellas Barbecue in Newport, has applied for low-income housing and is looking forward to a brighter future.
Kylie Korol and her two children are also looking forward to celebrating Christmas at Family Promise. The single mother said in the fall she was struggling financially after the father of her children left. She heard about Family Promise, met with Executive Director Sandy Hewitt and moved into the house in October.
“I didn’t know there was a place like this to help me and my children. Now I have a job, my kids are in daycare and have a routine,” she said. “This place has provided stability and a safe place. I’ve applied for housing. I don’t know what I would have done. Now we have a family here and will celebrate Christmas.”
Korol added that she is looking forward to the New Year.
“I hope we have our new place in the New Year,” she said. “This place has been the biggest blessing, and now I know all things are possible and I can do it (work and care for her children).”
The two mothers and their children are among 350 families Family Promise has helped to find affordable housing and jobs since opening its doors in Carteret County 11 years ago. In addition, the nonprofit Christian ministry has helped nearly 2,100 people through its outreach programs.
The mission of Family Promise is to help low-income and homeless families in the community achieve sustainable independence through local programs, support and resources.
Hewitt said due to the rising costs of food and rent, coupled with the lack of affordable housing in the county, she has seen an increase in people seeking help.
“Because of the housing shortage, families are staying here longer,” she said. “We’ve seen an influx of single moms with one child, but we haven’t been able to take them because we didn’t have the room.”
Hewitt said the need was so great that they recently converted a large playroom into two smaller rooms that could house a single mom with a child.
As well as getting calls from parents with children, she is seeing an increase in single women without children needing help.
“We probably get three calls a day from single women or a single mom with kids needing help,” she said.
As well as providing temporary housing, Family Promise provides outreach services to the homeless and struggling families. It may be providing a place to do laundry and shower, to assistance with groceries or rent.
“The most common requests are needing help with rent, groceries and gas,” she said. “If they can’t pay for those things, they get even further behind in rent and eventually get evicted.”
The program has seen a lot of changes in its 11-year history, especially following Hurricane Florence in 2018, then the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Originally, Family Promise housed families at night at county churches on a one-week rotating basis, with services such as laundry, showers, job searches, counseling and more provided at the day center and office, which is at 1500 Arendell St. When Hurricane Florence damaged multiple host churches in September 2018, Hewitt began providing shelter to families at the day center, which is a former house and office building.
While Ms. Hewitt and the Family Promise board were planning to return to the original model of housing families on a rotational basis at county churches once they were repaired, the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in plans. Many churches switched to virtual services during the pandemic and closed down their facilities.
That became the catalyst for a decision by Hewitt and the board to pursue the purchase of the day center and a portion of the property to house families. The owner of the property did not want to sell but agreed to provide Family Promise a five-year lease agreement. Several renovation projects have since been completed to accommodate more people.
Then last year Hewitt and the board brought on Keith Heuser, a single father with a daughter, as a fulltime house supervisor. He and his daughter Cassy had previously stayed at Family Promise when they were homeless in 2019.
As inflation and other factors continue to drive more families to the point of homelessness, Hewitt said she foresees an increased need for services. That translates into a need for more donations to keep up with operational costs and other demands.
“Since we decided to house families here, our electric and water bills have more than doubled,” she said.
Hewitt said in 2022, operational costs were $120,000. She projects operational costs in 2023 at about $153,000.
She continues to see a need for a larger homeless shelter in the county as well.
“We need a place with lots of rooms… a clearing house for people who don’t have a place to live,” she said. “I believe all of the groups in the county who serve the homeless could come together and come up with a plan to make it happen.”
In the meantime, she said she’s grateful to churches, businesses and individuals that continue to support Family Promise. She encouraged those who want to help struggling families to donate to the nonprofit. Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can do so online at familypromisecarteret.org or by mailing checks to Family Promise, 1500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557. Those wanting more information or assistance can call Family Promise at 252-222-0019.
