MOREHEAD CITY — The rhythmic verses of Dr. Seuss books such as “Hop on Pop” and “Fox in Socks”could be heard in classrooms across the county Wednesday in observance of Read Across America.
The annual reading celebration, sponsored by the National Education Association, is held on the birthday of the beloved children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.
Guest readers visited county classrooms and read Dr. Seuss books to students during the day. The celebration was even more special this year because last year, guest readers weren’t allowed in classrooms due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, most schools last year had virtual readers.
Guest readers at Morehead City Primary School seemed to be relishing the fun as some dressed up as the popular Dr. Seuss character Cat in the Hat.
Retired school teacher Mary Ann Holland not only dressed up as the colorful feline known for a tall red and white hat, she also brought along a fox puppet that allowed students to join in by reading and using the puppet to mouth the words of “Fox in Socks.”
Teachers said students look forward to the annual celebration each year because of their love for the popular children’s books known for tongue twisting rhymes and colorful illustrations.
“They love the silly words and the silly pictures,” first-grade teacher Claire Ross said. “The children are really proud when they are able to read the books.”
She added that the students look forward to having guest readers in their classrooms.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s so nice to see members of the community come and sit and read to them. It makes them feel special.”
First-grade teacher Lindsey Main agreed.
“It’s so important to have community members engage with the children,” she said. “They are so excited to see people from different walks of life. My students have been so excited about this for some time.”
While students enjoyed hearing the reading of tongue twisters from books such as “Hop on Pop” and “Fox in Socks,” there was a clear consensus on students’ favorite Dr. Seuss book.
“My favorite book is ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ because it teaches you that you have to try something before you say you don’t like it,” first-grader William Mayse said.
First-grader George Kirkpatrick, too, loved the escapades of the rascally feline with the tall hat. Plus,
“It has a lot of pages. I like to challenge myself to see if I can read a harder book.”
Despite being an enthusiastic reader and puppeteer during the reading of “Fox in Socks,” first-grader Fiona Dawson, too, admitted her favorite book was “Green Eggs and Ham.”
“I don’t really like a lot of stuff, but I try new things like green eggs and ham,” she said.
Regardless of which book is their favorite, Ms. Holland said the beauty of Dr. Suess is his books give children a love for reading. After reading to first graders in Ms. Ross’ classroom, she encouraged students to continue to read and start writing in a journal.
“The more we read the more it broadens our thinking,” she told the excited children. “Make time to read and write during a quiet time. Write down your hopes and dreams.”
Dr. Seuss was born in 1904 on Howard Street in Springfield, Mass. His mother, Henrietta Seuss Geisel, often soothed her children to sleep by chanting rhymes remembered from her youth.
Dr. Seuss credited his mother with both his ability and desire to create the rhymes for which he became known.
His books have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in braille and are sold in more than 100 countries. He died in 1991.
