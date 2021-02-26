MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care has launched a new virtual care clinic to monitor and treat people infected with COVID-19 from afar.
Dr. Clyde Brooks talked about the new clinic during the CHC Board of Directors meeting held Monday morning at the hospital. The News-Times attended the meeting by teleconference.
Dr. Brooks said the clinic launched last week and as of Monday, six patients had been treated through it, so far. He said it offers a variety of resources for people diagnosed with COVID-19, like telemedicine, virtual physician visits and access to the monoclonal antibody treatment, if needed, as well as the chance to participate in research trials.
“All this is happening because of virtual capabilities,” Dr. Brooks said. “…We’re getting into the virtual world and delivering care like a lot of the larger health systems do.”
Participants also receive equipment to monitor their blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, as well as a thermometer and educational materials. Dr. Brooks said a physician or registered nurse check in with the patient each day for the duration of the clinic, which lasts about 10 days, to assess symptoms and determine if further treatment is necessary.
“Most people are going to declare themselves better or worse in 10 days,” he explained.
To participate, a person must be diagnosed with COVID-19 and contact the hospital at 252-725-5602.
CHC also recently announced the launch of virtual emergency department visits, as well. Patients with non-life threatening emergencies may call 252-499-6242 with a smartphone or other camera-enabled device and an emergency provider will assess the situation, provide care and determine whether the person needs to come into the emergency department. The service is available 24/7, and there is a fee for the virtual visit.
