Cedar Point planners recommend rezoning old Shellfish 2000 property for marine business

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted 5-1 Tuesday night to recommend the town commission rezone the abandoned Shellfish 2000 property at 421 Highway 24 to make way for a new business.
The board acted during its monthly meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Cleve Contracting of Swansboro, doing business as Crystal Coast Marine Contracting, wants the town to rezone the 0.7-acre waterfront tract from B-1 (general business) to B-2 (marine business).
In his rezoning application, Justin Kyle Cleve, president of Cleve Contracting, stated, “Rezoning will allow our local marine construction company to develop an overlooked piece of property. It has access to the White Oak River and over the years has had limited use. It will provide for our company while we repair (and) construct docks, bulkheads and boat lifts.”
He added that his business plans to obtain permits to demolish the Shellfish 2000 building. He wants to install a 185-foot vinyl bulkhead and concrete dock and level and grade the area with construction rock for parking and staging materials.
“This property will be our display of product and materials on Highway 24,” Mr. Cleve stated. “The goal for this property is to provide marine construction services on the White Oak River.”
The owner of the property is Eric Pierce, whose mailing address is in Farmville.
In his application, Mr. Cleve states the rezoning and his plans for the property would benefit the town, in part because the property has not been maintained properly.
In addition, he said “natural dredging with daily work traffic” of the Dolphin Bay Estates channel would benefit residents of that area by providing safer and better access to the White Oak River.
The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing before voting on the rezoning.
Planning board member Michael Castellano cast the sole vote against the recommendation. Josh Reilly, TJ Williams, Jerry Riggs, Joe Marello and Douglas Pittner voted in the affirmative.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times died not attend the Oct. 5 meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.