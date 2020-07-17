Emerald Isle takes steps to prepare for hurricanes

EMERALD ISLE — The town of Emerald Isle took steps Tuesday night to be better prepared for future hurricanes.
During their monthly meeting, conducted in town hall and broadcast live on the town’s Facebook page, commissioners approved a gas purchase agreement with the Speedway store on Crew Drive. The action came in the board’s unanimous approval of the consent agenda, a list of “non-controversial” items that can be approved with one motion.
The Speedway agreement is the result of the town finding it difficult to fuel staff vehicles while electricity was out during and after Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The gas station will sell the fuel to the town at the price it is charging on the day it is purchased.
“During hurricane Florence, we had a very difficult time procuring enough fuel to keep all the vehicles and (stormwater) pumps running,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said in a memo to the commissioners. “The county was working 24 hours a day trying to get fuel for everyone. Last year, with Hurricane Dorian approaching we were advised we were on our own in procuring fuel.
“At this point we decided we need to develop a new plan for fuel,” Mr. Zapp added in the memo. “We … determined the Speedway gas station would probably be our best option.”
The town met with the company’s management and worked out an agreement.
“It basically states we will be responsible for installing a manual transfer switch on their building that will power their entire operation,” Mr. Zapp wrote. “They will maintain 4,000 gallons of gasoline for our use.”
In an emailed response to questions Wednesday, Mr. Zapp said in exchange for the emergency fuel supply, Emerald Isle will install the secondary power connection to the Speedway store.
“At the time of need, EI will provide (the) generator in order for the pumps to work,” the memo states. “Once electric power is restored via (Carteret Craven Electric Co-operative) the generator will be removed and the store will reopen for normal customer usage.”
The agreement, he said, “allows Emerald Isle police, fire, EMS, public works and parks maintenance vehicles access to regular gasoline.”
The board also approved an agreement in the consent agenda with the owner of the now-closed Silver Creek Golf Course in Peletier to use that property’s clubhouse for an emergency operations center during a hurricane if necessary.
The golf course is to be redeveloped as a residential subdivision with more than 200 homes, but the clubhouse is still available.
Under the town’s agreement with course owner Eddie McNeill, the town could use the clubhouse upon the approach of a Category III or higher hurricane for the evacuation of fire, police, emergency and other essential personnel and equipment from the town complex. Mr. Zapp said the clubhouse is on high enough ground and is large enough.
The town can have access to and occupy the clubhouse and adjacent parking areas during hurricane operations as long as the town is unable to return to the facilities in Emerald Isle, although occupancy for longer than one week is subject to Mr. McNeill being able to charge the town rent for occupancy, based on negotiations.
Emerald Isle will have to establish its own communications systems and reimburse Mr. McNeill for all communications charges, tolls and fees, as well as utility costs, during occupancy. The town will also be responsible for maintaining the clubhouse in a reasonable manner and returning it to its previous condition after occupying it.
In an email Wednesday, Mr. Zapp said the town is aware of the planned redevelopment of Silver Creek.
The town, he said, has engaged Silver Creek in the past, related to a secondary off-island emergency operations center.
“In anticipation of Silver Creek’s upcoming redevelopment, the town worked to secure an alternative location for the 2020 hurricane season,” he said. “Unfortunately, back-up generation costs at other sites proved cost-prohibitive.”
Silver Creek, he said, provided Emerald Isle an agreement for 2020.
“The town will look for a longer-term solution for an ‘off-island’ EOC for 2021 and beyond,” the manager said.
