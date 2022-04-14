INDIAN BEACH — Indian Beach town officials and fire department staff are preparing to welcome their new fire chief, Ben Whitley.
Town Manager Tim White introduced incoming Chief Whitley Wednesday, April 13 during the regular board of commissioners meeting in the town hall boardroom. The new chief’s first official day with the Indian Beach Fire Department is scheduled for Sunday, May 1.
“Ben’s got over 25 years of experience in fire service,” Mr. White said, “the last six of which were in Newport.”
Chief Whitley currently serves as Newport’s fire chief. Newport Town Manager Bryan Chadwick, who previously served as Indian Beach’s town manager, said in an April 11 email to the News-Times Chief Whitley’s last day with the Newport is Friday, April 29. As of April 11, Newport officials are in the process of finding a successor for Chief Whitley.
Both Mr. White and Chief Whitley came to Indian Beach from Newport. Mr. White served as the Newport finance officer prior to accepting the town manager position in Indian Beach.
Chief Whitley was present for the April 13 meeting and said he was looking forward to working in Indian Beach.
“It’s been my desire over time to work my way over to the beach,” Chief Whitley said. “It was a good time in my career to move over here. I’m looking at five to eight years left in my career, and I’d like to spend them at the beach.”
While he hasn’t taken up the position of Indian Beach fire chief yet, Chief Whitley has met with the department, where he recognized some familiar faces.
“I’m very pleased with the department staff and their level of service,” he said April 13. “A lot of them I’ve worked with before.”
Chief Whitley is succeeding Joshua Haraway as Indian Beach’s fire chief. Deputy Chief Will Jackson has been running the department in the interim. Deputy Chief Jackson was present for the April 13 board meeting.
“We’re very excited about getting Chief Whitley on board,” he said after the April 13 meeting. “I’ve had conversations with him (previously) about coming over (to Indian Beach).”
As Chief Whitley prepares to join the Indian Beach Fire Department, one commissioner has some questions about the department’s service area. The department has been providing emergency service to the Salter Path community, which is outside the town’s incorporated limits.
Commissioner Randall Bentley said he’s written to the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office and the N.C. Department of State and Local Government to determine if they’re legally allowed to do this. If so, he said he thinks Carteret County officials should provide funding to Indian Beach for these services.
Mr. White said it’s his understanding it’s the responsibility of Carteret County officials to provide fire and EMS services to unincorporated areas in the county.
“Whether they provide it physically themselves or they contract it is a legal question,” he said.
The following also occurred at the April 13 meeting:
The board unanimously appointed residents Jill Purser and Donald Skinner to the town Fireman’s Relief Board.
The board unanimously approved a $3,000 budget amendment to record donations received for public safety projects.
The board unanimously approved an amendment to the town’s cash management and investment policy to say that no property tax refunds will be issued for amounts less than $5. Pine Knoll Shores officials requested the amendment because their staff collects property taxes on behalf of Indian Beach.
Mr. White informed the board he intends to deliver his fiscal year 2022-2023 budget message at the next regular board meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
The board unanimously approved minutes from the March 9 board meeting and the March 30 budget workshop.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.