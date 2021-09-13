MCPD arrests New York man in child sexual assault case; investigation ongoing

MOREHEAD CITY — Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in a case of child sexual assault that began with an investigation that started July 26.
According to a Monday release from the Morehead City Police Department, officers have arrested Ivan Edilberto Lainez Fernandez, 47, of Somers, N.Y. He was charged with one count of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age, one count of sexual acts while acting as a substitute parent or guardian and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
Mr. Fernandez is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $1.5 million bond, according to the release
Law enforcement said the case is still under investigation and there is no further information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.