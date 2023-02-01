PINE KNOLL SHORES — Authorities are seeking information regarding recent damage to a beach access walkway caused by a vehicle in Pine Knoll Shores.
The extensive damage to the walkway happened sometime within the last 12 hours, according to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department Facebook page.
Officers are investigating the incident, but are asking anyone that has information or may have seen what happened to call 252-247-2474.
Authorities say the vehicle involved will likely have extensive front-end damage.
Individuals that call can remain anonymous, according to the Pine Knoll Shores PD.
