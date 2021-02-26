Carteret Community College could face position cuts if system budget request fails

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College could face cutting 13 positions if the N.C. General Assembly doesn’t pass a $61 million budget stabilization proposal included in the N.C. Community College System’s fiscal 2021-22 budget request.
“Even with the stabilization funds, we may face losing two positions,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said Tuesday during a trustees’ retreat held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. “We would not fill two vacancies or consolidate positions if that happens.”
The budget stabilization proposal is among six top priorities included in the system’s budget request to the legislature.
NCCCS President Thomas Stith, along with two other state community college officials, presented the system’s top priorities for 2021-22 during a Zoom meeting with CCC trustees during the retreat.
“We need at least $60 million to stabilize our community college budgets across the state due to the impacts of COVID,” Mr. Stith said.
He pointed out that community colleges across the state and nation have suffered significant enrollment declines related to the coronavirus pandemic. This makes it difficult for colleges to stabilize budgets “and prepare the workforce needed for North Carolina to recover from the pandemic,” he said.
Another top priority is giving community college employees a 5% salary increase.
“Unlike state employees, community college employees did not receive a salary increase in fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21,” he said.
The price tag to fund the increase is $60.2 million.
Mr. Stith added that the system is ranked 40th in the nation and is behind both the University of North Carolina system and public schools in average teacher salaries.
“We continue to have difficulty recruiting and retaining faculty and staff to prepare the state’s workforce,” he said.
Mr. Stith emphasized the NCCCS will play a critical role in helping the state’s economy recover from the pandemic.
Other top budget priorities include $28.5 million in non-recurring funds and $3.5 million in recurring funds to upgrade the IT system serving all 58 community colleges.
An additional $1.49 million in recurring funds and $2.25 million in non-recurring funds are requested to fund nine cybersecurity positions and for security and planning assessments and implementation resources. Mr. Stith said recent ransomware attacks at some state community colleges highlights the critical need to upgrade.
There’s also a proposal to fund more than $2.2 billion in capital and equipment needs. He said the system is hoping a state bond referendum could help cover some of that.
In addition, there is a $579,413 request to fund a multi-campus center at the Yadkin campus of Surry Community College.
Mr. Stith also outlined a number of other priorities for the system, including strengthening diversity and providing more scholarships for those in need.
Dr. Mancini said CCC is in the process of opening its new Big Rock Career Center, which she believes aligns with Mr. Stith’s workforce training vision.
“We have NCWorks, WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act) employers, career coaches and our staff all in the same building,” Dr. Mancini said.
Mr. Stith said he was excited to hear about the center.
“Your community college partnering with NCWorks is an example of what I believe is a critical role of the community college system as we come out of the pandemic to sustain economic growth and the community college system,” he said.
CCC Trustee Bill Henderson asked what the legislative response has been to the proposed salary increase.
“Do you expect any pushback?” Mr. Henderson asked.
Mr. Stith said overall he has received a positive response, however, “It’s important that you all stay very engaged and let them (legislators) know our needs.”
He said trustees at all community colleges need to network with their business leaders and legislators to keep open lines of communication.
NCCCS Director of Government Relations Mary Shuping agreed. She said it was important for trustees, the State Board of Community Colleges, college presidents and business and industry leaders to be united in their efforts to get the system’s budget passed.
“Consensus is key,” she said. “Legislators want to hear a unified message.”
NCCCS Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Grovenstein was optimistic the system could get its request met due to the state’s current budget forecast.
While original state projections showed a large deficit for 2020-21 due to the loss of revenue during the pandemic, the most recent budget consensus shows $27.6 billion, which is up 15.3% from original projections. For 2021-22, the consensus so far shows a 0.9% decline.
She said it’s critical the community college system gets its funding request met due to the decline in enrollment. The institutions are funded based on student enrollment. State figures project a 7% decrease in student enrollment funding from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
“There’s an enrollment decline across all populations,” she said.
CCC Trustee Rosa Langston was especially concerned about a 30% decrease in enrollment among Black males across the state.
“When we drop by one-third in a year, that is significant,” Ms. Langston said.
Dr. Mancini said CCC has received grants to reach out to underserved populations, including setting up eight remote satellite sites across Carteret County for students struggling with internet access.
CCC Board Chairperson Melodie Darden said she’s worried about the morale of community college employees due to the lack of pay raises over the last few years.
Ms. Shuping, too, said she’s concerned.
“What I hear across the state is that we are losing employees to the private sector, to universities and to K-12 schools,” Ms. Shuping said.
Dr. Mancini said the college has been in the process of adjusting salary schedules at CCC to make them more equitable. This year was supposed to be the second year of a three-year phase in of the new schedule. However, they had to postpone the second year due to enrollment cuts.
CCC Trustee Ed Wheatly, who is a county commissioner, asked if the college had lost employees due to lack of salary increases. CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis said most of the turnover at the college has been due to retirements or position advancement to other community college.
Dr. Mancini added, “I know we do have a lot of employees who work other jobs to supplement their incomes.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
