Carteret County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths bringing total to 49

CARTERET COUNTY — Two more Carteret County residents have died of COVID-19, officials reported Wednesday. The news brings the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 49.
Both residents reportedly had pre-existing conditions. One individual was in their 70s, the other in their 60s. In an effort to give the families privacy, the county did not release additional information about the individuals.
“We continue to see the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community and sadly had two more residents pass,” Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman stated in Wednesday’s release. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine to protect yourself and help protect your neighbors from contracting this deadly virus.”
The news of the two additional deaths come the same day the county reported 40 new confirmed cases and followed an announcement that officials would reopen the Leon Mann Jr. Senior Center in Morehead City on a modified schedule. In addition, active cases jumped from 64 reported Monday to 89.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell over the same time period, however, from eight down to six.
To date, 4,622 county individuals have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Vaccinations appointments are available to all individuals 16 and older. To schedule your first dose, call 252-728-8550 option 2, during business hours.
