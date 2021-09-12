Newport receives $550K grant to hire 3 full-time firefighters for 3 years

NEWPORT — The Newport Fire Department is ready to hire three more full-time firefighters thanks to a federal grant.
The town council met for its regular meeting Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and online via Zoom, with Rhonda Shinn absent. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved accepting a $559,874 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to FEMA, SAFER grants were created to provide funds to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help increase or maintain their numbers of trained firefighters.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said the grant will fund three full-time firefighter positions for the department for three years, and comes as the department is preparing for its state Insurance Services Office rating inspection this October.
“They (the department) are trying to make sure everything’s ready,” Mr. Chadwick said. A department’s ISO rating affects the fire insurance rates for the community the department serves. Better ratings mean lower insurance rates.
Councilman Mark Eadie congratulated the department for being chosen to receive the grant.
“By us achieving that grant, it’s a reflection on our (fire) department,” Mr. Eadie said.
Thursday’s council meeting had limited in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Mr. Chadwick said due to the recent resurgence of social distancing measures, “we decided to limit (public) access to offices throughout town hall and where the public can enter for the foreseeable future.”
Mr. Chadwick added that “we’re now in a pandemic era.” As such, town staffers are resuming certain social distancing precautions.
“Our employees are also wearing masks when they’re not in personal office areas,” Mr. Chadwick said. “Our fire department and police department are now limiting access to members of the public as well.
“This is a safety precaution for our personal and the general public. We understand COVID-19 is out there and the delta variant is extremely contagious. These measures are to assist in making sure work at town hall will continue, whatever the (infection) numbers may be throughout the county.”
