Health department encourages child immunizations

MOREHEAD CITY — County Health Department officials said they are concerned some children may not be up-to-date on vaccinations due to families avoiding medical facilities because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials encourage parents and guardians to ensure children stay current on vaccinations.
“It is important that children continue to be vaccinated according to recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice as soon as they are eligible. Your child’s health is essential and vaccinations have proven to be a safe and effective way for parents to provide protection for their children,” Carteret County Health Department nurse Ellen Gillikin said in a press release issued June 1.
“Vaccines are safe and effective,” Health Department Nursing Director Kim Davis added. “Everyone is more protected when more people are immunized. At the Health Department, if a child needs to be vaccinated and the parent does not want to bring their child into the facility, we can conduct the check-in process over the phone and administer the vaccination in the parent’s car.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a decline in routine pediatric vaccine ordering and doses administered during the pandemic that could be attributed to a disruption of essential health services during the pandemic response, according to the press release.
This might indicate U.S. children and communities face increased risks for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the CDC.
Immunization can prevent serious diseases like the flu, pertussis or “whooping cough,” measles and pneumonia. State law requires every child who lives in North Carolina to receive certain immunizations.
Carteret County health officials said when children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk and can spread diseases to others in their family and community, including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.
Vaccines work to keep populations healthy, according to health officials. This can translate to less hospital visits and medical costs and more available personal protective equipment and medical resources, all which contribute to efforts to combat coronavirus in eastern North Carolina.
According to the CDC, there are several ways providers and parents can help maintain children’s immunization schedules, including dedicating specific clinics or rooms for sick and well visits, reducing the number of patients on site at one specific time and having parents check-in by phone and receive vaccinations from their vehicles in the parking lot.
For more information on what shots are needed, parents/guardians should contact their child’s pediatrician or call the health department at 252-728-8550. Additionally, North Carolina’s vaccination requirements can be found online at immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm.
