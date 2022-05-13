PINE KNOLL SHORES — Carteret County residents and supporters of the N.C. Aquariums have an opportunity to help the aquariums receive USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Travel Award.
The N.C. Aquarium system announced Friday the N.C. Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier are in the running for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award for best aquarium “and everyone’s vote counts.” The aquarium system is asking for visitor support by going online and voting for the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest. County residents and others may vote online at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-aquarium/.
“Vote once per day for your favorite until voting ends on Monday, May 23 at noon,” the aquarium system noted in a news release. N.C. Aquariums Division Director Maylon White said they’re “honored to find that the North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier are being recognized in such a way.”
“This is such an amazing way to acknowledge the hard work and care that every staff member and volunteer puts into what they do every day,” Mr. White said.
After being selected by a panel of experts, the N.C. Aquariums, which include aquariums at Pine Knoll Shores, Fort Fisher and on Roanoke Island, as well as Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, are competing head-to-head with big names like The Florida Aquarium, Georgia Aquarium, Monterey Bay Aquarium and the National Aquarium in Baltimore. In 2019, the N.C. Aquariums placed seventh in the nation.
In 2020, the aquariums were closed to the public for six months yet still cared for thousands of species of animals. Then in 2021, the N.C. Aquariums placed fourth in the nation.
Mr. White said in the release there are “so many extraordinary Association of Zoos and Aquariums members on this list.”
“We are honored to be in such esteemed company,” he added. “All these aquariums do outstanding work in conservation. I think this nomination recognizes how North Carolina has stepped up to the national level focusing on animal care and conservation.”
According to the N.C. Aquariums system, aquariums and Jennette’s Pier sit “nestled in coastal areas, surrounded by the beauty and vitality of sounds and wetlands.”
“Each location serves as a living illustration of the connection to the natural world,” the aquarium system said.
Travel experts for the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award contest select 20 nominees in different categories covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do, and more. Then it’s up to the public to make the final decision by casting a vote once a day for each category.
After four weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 23rd day at noon. On Friday, June 3, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and sources for both of these media and other Gannett properties.
The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital, and the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website listed above.
