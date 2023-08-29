EMERALD ISLE — Two years after completion of a massive three-year nourishment project in the wake of Hurricane Florence in 2018, Bogue Banks beaches remain in good shape, with not enough erosion yet to “trigger” the need for major beach nourishment.
Nicole Vanderbecke, with the county’s beach engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol, reported the good news about the county’s key economic engine during the Carteret County Beach Commission’s meeting Monday in Emerald Isle.
The board met in the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
Vanderbecke’s opinion was based on an April survey of Bogue Banks, Shackleford Banks and Bear Island beaches by Geodynamics of Newport. It’s done every spring, in part so the county will know how much sand, if any, is lost during hurricanes in the summer and fall. After a major storm, there usually is another survey, and the loss numbers can form the basis for a request for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
That’s what led to the nourishment projects that covered all of Bogue Banks in 2019, 2020 and 2021 at a cost of about $60 million, almost all of it from FEMA.
Hurricane Florence had taken away about 3.6 million cubic yards, and the three nourishment projects added about 5 million.
Between the 2022 survey and the one this past April, Vanderbecke told the commission Monday there were 10 potential erosion events, mostly winter storms, but the island fared well. There was some significant erosion in western Emerald Isle and eastern Atlantic Beach, but less erosion that one might expect in western Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach – the middle of the island – in part because there was more east-to-west wind than usual. That pushed ocean waves and sand more westerly than usual.
And, she said, the sand that was lost from the beaches didn’t go far offshore, and some of it might have already returned since the April survey because of the prevailing southwest wind in summer.
Looking at the entire beach strand as a whole, she said there was “not a lot of change, and that’s basically good news.”
The west end of Shackleford Banks continues to experience “major erosion,” Vanderbecke said, but most of the island experienced “very little erosion,” and Beaufort Inlet remained “pretty stable.”
Bear Island, in Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County, across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle had some erosion on its west end, but the rest of the island experienced no significant losses.
Bogue Inlet continues to migrate east toward Emerald Isle, but Vanderbecke said it remains in the “safe box” delineated in 2005, when very expensive homes at The Point were seriously threatened by erosion and Emerald Isle and the state of North Carolina paid $11.4 million to relocate the channel to the west.
The project involved a dike that blocked the existing channel so water would have to flow into the new channel that was dredged. The 710,000 cubic yards of dredged sand was piped to shore as nourishment for 4.5 miles of beach in western Emerald Isle.
Experts at the time thought they might need to repeat the process in 15 years, which would have been 2020. That wasn’t the case, so the move has “outlived” expectations, and there’s no urgent need for another relocation project.
This year, the beach survey also looked at the amount of sand in the dunes that protect oceanfront properties and found that in most cases, they are growing.
Vanderbecke said everywhere on Bogue Banks has at least 60 feet of vegetation in front of the residential and commercial structures but noted that it’s important to replant vegetation when needed.
In summary, she said, the 2019-2021 nourishment project is still “performing well.”
