BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to rezone three separate parcels of land on Hibbs Road in Newport from single-family residential (R-20) to B-1CZ (General Business Conditional Zoning District).
The commission’s monthly session was in the board room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and live on the county’s Facebook page.
All three of the parcels are owned by Beverly Pham and are near the intersection of Hibbs Road and White Oak Drive. Two are 2.3 acres, and the third is about half an acre.
In her rezoning application, Pham told the county planning department the land was not suitable for building a residence.
The conditional zoning request includes conditions that have been agreed to by the property owner. These conditions include limiting the site to the following uses: boat/RV storage yard, contractor's office, office, contactor's plant/storage yard, cabinet shops and mini-warehouse (mini-storage or storage units).
According to a memo from County Planning Director Gene Foxworth, the properties are classified in the county land-use plan as “limited transition,” areas that are expected to experience increasing development during the next 5 to 10 years. As a result, Foxworth said the requested rezoning is consistent with the land-use plan.
For each rezoning request by Pham, commissioners held the required public hearing, and no one opposed the change.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
