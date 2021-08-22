With mask mandate in place for 2 weeks, Carteret County students prepare for first day

BROAD CREEK — After the Wednesday vote by the Carteret County Board of Education to make masks mandatory inside school buildings for the first two weeks of the year, parents and students at Broad Creek Middle School were masking up as they entered the building for an open house Thursday.
“I’m happy they did it. My son has a blood disease and I believe it will help him stay safe at school,” Mary Patseavouras of Cape Carteret, who has two children in Carteret County Schools, said.
“I’m OK with it,” Sarah Davis of Broad Creek said as she and her son, Liam, picked up his sixth-grade schedule. “I think it’s going to help students stay safe. He’s not vaccinated yet, but once he turns 12 he is getting vaccinated. We want to do our part to keep everyone safe.”
Many parents, like Amanda Boyette of Cape Carteret, said she was just excited to have students back in school five days a week, versus two days, which was the case for middle school students last year due to coronavirus safety restrictions. Students attended two days in person, with three days virtual. Some students were entirely remote.
An estimated 7,930 students are expected in the county’s public school classrooms Monday, the opening day of the 2021-22 academic year. That is up about 2% from the 7,787 students who reported for the beginning of the 2020-21 year. However, by the end of last year, attendance had dropped to 7,642.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said despite the mask mandate, he was excited to see students about to return to classrooms.
“I am looking forward to the start of the school year and am incredibly excited and grateful that all of our students will be attending school full time, five days a week. That was not the case a year ago and I am thrilled it will be this year,” he said.
“As students return to school, I would like to remind parents and members of the community that our 97 school buses will be back on the road,” he continued. “Please be very cautious around bus stops, particularly as students are entering or exiting the bus.”
Mask mandate specifics
As for the mandate, it took effect Thursday. The school board will revisit the decision Tuesday, Sept. 7. Members have asked Dr. Jackson to present data on the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in schools during the first two weeks at that time.
With the recent spike in cases in the county, Dr. Jackson said Wednesday there were 55 staff members and 33 students in quarantine. That includes 17 staff members who tested positive. He did not have the number of students who had tested positive of those in quarantine.
In addition, Thursday, Dr. Jackson reported there were seven confirmed COVID-19 cases during summer school, resulting in the quarantining of 69 students and staff. The final count on the number of students that attended the six-week summer school is 1,106.
In addition to wearing masks inside school buildings, masks must be worn on buses. Masks do not have to be worn outside or during indoor sporting events if the student is participating.
Students who have medical or behavioral issues due to the masks will not be required to wear them. Parents will have to fill out a face mask exemption waiver form and return it to the school.
Board approves mandate in split vote
It wasn’t an easy decision for the board regarding masks. After hearing from about 20 impassioned parents and students who favored keeping masks optional in public schools, as well as presentations by county and state health officials, the board voted 4-2 to make face coverings mandatory.
Board member Dennis Goodwin made the motion to mandate them for two weeks, with Brittany Wheatly providing the second. John McLean and Chairperson Clark Jenkins voted in favor, with Travis Day and Kathryn Chadwick voting against. Board member Katie Statler was not present for the vote.
Many parents attending the meeting said there was not enough data to support assertions masks prevent the spread of the virus. Several, like Stephanie Krzich, a parent with four children in the school system, said she believed masks should be optional “for the health, safety and medically developmental and emotional health of students. There is evidence that masks left on long term can cause additional health risks.”
N.C. Health Director Dr. Betsy Tilson, who attended the meeting virtually, and County Health Director Nina Oliver, who attended in person, both recommended all students wear masks, based on the rapid spread of the delta variant.
“The virus is spread in respiratory droplets from nose and mouth,” Ms. Oliver said. “By covering the nose and mouth, you are decreasing the amount of respiratory droplets coming out of that person — source control.”
She said due to the highly contagious nature of the delta variant, there was a 1,207% increase in active COVID-19 cases in the county from July 19 to Aug. 17. The county’s percent of positivity rate for the week of Aug. 8-14 was at 14.3%, while the state’s positivity rate was 13.5%. The state’s goal is a 5% positivity rate.
Also, the board also unanimously approved a policy to allow students to quarantine for seven days in certain cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires students and staff to quarantine either seven, 10 or 14 days, depending on circumstances. The school district last year opted to do away with the seven-day quarantine because of the demand it put on school nurses and employees when it came to contact tracing.
Positive test procedures
Broad Creek Middle School nurse Jessica Heckerson said it’s a lot of work to contact trace following a positive test.
“Just to keep track of everyone who has seven-day, 10-day and 14-day quarantines is a lot. We just have to be consistent in what we’re telling families,” Ms. Heckerson said.
When someone tests positive, the already busy nurse said she contact traces by interviews with the person, and if its student, the teacher. She has to review the seating arrangement in the classroom to determine who was within 6 feet.
“Sometimes we may look at the classroom and hall cameras,” she said.
Ms. Heckerson then has to make phone calls to those who have been within 6 feet of the person for at least 15 minutes without wearing a mask.
“If both people are wearing masks, or if one person is positive and the other person was wearing a mask, they don’t have to quarantine,” she said. “That’s one reason I’m a big advocate for masks. It does lessen the risk of exposure.
“I feel like the board made the right decision,” she continued. “I just came from working at Carteret Health Care and seeing what I saw in the COVID units. I still talk to some of my former colleagues and I feel like this decision will ultimately help (hospital workers), too.”
