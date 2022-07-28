MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Coastal Federation will hand out its annual Pelican Awards on Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring volunteers, businesses, agencies and organizations that go above and beyond to ensure a healthy North Carolina coast for future generations.
This year’s awards event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City and will highlight 12 winners.
An NCCF press release calls the Pelican Awards the federation’s flagship annual event.
“It is a time to celebrate our bountiful coast and this year’s coastal champions, as well as the federation’s 40th anniversary,” the release states. “The evening will also feature nine amazing local oyster growers who will be bringing some of their best products for guests to enjoy. The evening will also feature a raffle and a silent auction filled with great coastal items and experiences. Tickets are still available online at nccoast.org.”
“This year’s group of award winners embody what the federation is all about,” said Todd Miller, the federation’s executive director over the past 40 years. “We protect and restore the coast when people from all walks of life roll up their sleeves and work together for a healthy coast.”
The coastwide winners this year are Susan Hill, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Hydraulics Unit, and Don Ensley.
“Susan Hill is a dynamic force behind the growing Oyster Mariculture Industry in North Carolina,” the release states. “Susan runs a vibrant and productive nursery for growing oyster seeds for oyster growers. She started a commercial hatchery where she grows her own oyster spat, reducing the amount that must be imported. Susan also serves on both the statewide strategic mariculture plan committee and the N.C. Oyster Trail. She helps connect both of these committees to oyster growers and producers who are working to build a $100-million-dollar shellfish farming industry by 2030.”
Most people think that the N.C. Department of Transportation (NC DOT) only builds highways, roads and bridges, according to the release. “What they don’t know is that NC DOT includes a Hydraulics Unit that’s part of its Highway Stormwater Program (HSP) that works diligently to protect and improve water quality.
“The team has installed innovative stormwater retrofit projects and is currently installing a livings shoreline in Carteret County. since 2020, they served a critical role in developing the Nature-based Stormwater Strategies Action Plan released by the federation and The Pew Charitable Trusts in 2021 and are currently updating their stormwater design manual to include more nature-based stormwater policies and design standards for transportation projects.
“Back in 1982 when the North Carolina Coastal Federation was formed, our first board president was Dr. Don Ensley. Don took his volunteer job as president very seriously, working closely with the federation’s very small staff to help them connect with community leaders and funders which eventually allowed the federation to establish a strong track record of accomplishments. Don served as our board president for about 10 years until he was appointed as a member of the N.C. Environmental Management Commission by Gov. Jim Hunt.
“For the past 40 years, Don has remained a close member of the federation’s family. His institutional memory helps us understand our roots as we evolve our work for the future."
The federation also hands out Pelican Awards to individuals and organizations in its northern, central and southern regions. Carteret County is in the central region. To learn about those, go to: https://workingtogether.nccoast.org/site/R?i=BSHW1x-ezlv1MFrClN3ozFQjMifXcBDhk56k4vxy2pO2nNSBB5O-uw
The Federation has offices in Ocean, Wanchese and Wrightsville Beach.
To learn more about the Pelican Awards or the federation, visit nccoast.org or call 252-393-8185.
