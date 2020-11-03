School system receives top finance awards

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County school system’s finance department has again received two top financial awards. The awards will be presented at the board of education’s Wednesday meeting.
The awards are for the school system’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. For 27 years, the district has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Report Award from the Association of School Business Officials.
ASBO presents the award for excellence in preparation and issuance of the system’s annual financial report. ASBO is a professional association that provides programs and services to promote the highest standards of school business management practices, professional growth and the effective use of educational resources.
GFOA presents the certificate as the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. The group is a nonprofit professional association serving 12,625 government finance professionals across the country and in Canada.
“I commend the school system’s Finance Office for receiving these awards,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a press release issued Friday. “The Carteret County Public School System is a large business with many funding sources. It is important that our finance department and the Board of Education make financial information as understandable as possible to all stakeholders. I appreciate the hard work of our school system’s finance team and all those in our schools that support this process. I also appreciate the support received from the County Commissioners and their financial department staff members.”
Dr. Jackson expressed appreciation to Finance Officer Kathy Carswell for her leadership. He also thanked the members of the school system’s finance office and the bookkeepers in each school for their attention to detail in reporting. Dr. Jackson stressed the importance of the school system being an excellent steward of the resources entrusted to it through accurate financial reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.