Emerald Isle meetings canceled
The Tuesday and Monday, April 27 meetings of the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners and planning board meetings, respectively, have been canceled because of the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus.
According to Town Clerk Rhonda Ferebee, the commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 and the next planning board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18.
Both boards are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside the police department on the south side of Highway 58.
CCC trustees will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday via a telephone conference call due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The conference call-in number is 252-222-6004.
The board will discuss issues regarding the 2020 college graduation. Graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled for Friday, May 8, have been postponed until Thursday, July 30.
The board will then adjourn into closed session to discuss how to proceed with the search for a replacement for CCC President Dr. John Hauser, who resigned effective Friday, May 8 to take a position as president of Gaston College.
Meeting canceled
The County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting for Monday has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Commission cancels meeting
The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners meeting set for Monday has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street.
